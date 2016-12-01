March for peace revitalizes Wellesley–Babson solidarity
On Nov. 16, Wellesley College and Babson College held a solidarity march. Over two hundred people from each campus marched…
On Nov. 16, Wellesley College and Babson College held a solidarity march. Over two hundred people from each campus marched…
Since the resignation of College Government’s (CG) Secretary Treasurer last month, Senate has taken the initiative to openly discuss the…
On Nov. 29, the College hosted a teach-in in order to address the 2016 Presidential Election. The event was titled…
One new addition to Wellesley’s many clubs and organizations this year is EnAct, short for Environmental Action, a student organization…
“I define an educated person as someone who responds purposefully to their social environment. That is to say, for example,…
Although the Science Center is a huge part of campus life, for new science majors or non-science majors it can…
Last week at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston, Bernie Sanders gave a speech to a full house as he…
As students from Wellesley, MIT, Tufts, Harvard, and so forth assert in graduation speeches that they and their peers will…
By the time President Obama urged the government of Myanmar to end its brutal oppression of the Rohingya Muslims, the…
When the credits rolled after “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II”, I thought I would never again see…
The new USA Network show “Eyewitness” starts off with a familiar scene: two teens kissing at night in a cabin…
Australian Pulitzer Prize-winning and ENG 351 The Robert Garis Seminar in Non-Fiction Prose professor Sebastian Smee gave a lecture Tuesday…
Diet soda– sweet and fizzy like regular sodas with none of the guilt-have surged in popularity over the last two…
Wellesley Blue Swim and Dive picked up their first win of the season before Thanksgiving Break against Mount Holyoke. Wellesley…
We hope you’ve had a great break! Whether you relaxed by a fire, found your way into the heart of…
Photos by Audrey Stevens ’17, Photo Editor
"Wearing their many hats." ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 21 11/30: Photo by Maja Svanberg ’18
To the Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni and Friends of Wellesley College: We, the Babson community, were extremely upset to learn…