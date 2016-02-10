Hillary’s gender isn’t the crutch you think it is

Interestingly enough, Hillary Clinton tried to separate herself from her womanhood in her 2008 run. According to Newsweek, “Back then, advisers steered her away from playing up her gender. They crafted an image of “manly” strength.” However, Clinton is more outspoken about her gender in this current 2016 electoral race. She decisively mentions her gender as what makes her stand out among the other candidates (and previous presidents,) claiming, “I can’t think of anything more of an outsider than electing the first woman president,” and inferring that her presidency would be great for women as a whole, saying, during a Democratic debate, “Finally fathers will be able to say to their daughters, ‘You, too, can grow up to be president.’” Ironically, this has almost backfired, as pundits and voters alike are quick to dispel the notion of “voting for Hillary because she is a woman.” Even women themselves would rather she earn women’s votes through specific policies that would help all women, instead of just expecting their vote on the basis of womanhood.

In response to the perceived lack of support from young women for Hillary, Madeleine Albright, former US Secretary of State, and Gloria Steinem, famous women’s rights’ activist, had some choice words to say. Albright declared, “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,” in a New Hampshire rally for Clinton on Saturday. Gloria Steinem, in an interview with Bill Maher on Friday, spoke of young girls, “When you’re young, you’re thinking: ‘Where are the boys?’ The boys are with Bernie.” The implication that young women were misinformed about politics and were only motivated politically by “boys” definitely didn’t bode well with many young feminists. Such a suggestion was ironically sexist and very patronizing and certainly isn’t helping Hillary Clinton’s case for support from young women.