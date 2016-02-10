Witty bromance between characters enthralls audience in “Matt & Ben”

I was really impressed by the work the crew put into the show. The transitions between scenes were quick, keeping up the show’s momentum. The lighting would simply go off for a short while, and then come on again, signifying a change of scene. The special effects were impressive and attention-grabbing. The smoke effect was particularly effective, as it symbolized a transition into what I interpreted as a “dream sequence.” The comedic timing was impeccable, from both characters pelting each other with food to their rapid-fire verbal exchanges.

The wit in both characters’ dialogue was hilarious and incisive. One memorable line was: “Adaptation is the sincerest form of flattery,” spoken by Maya Martin-Udry as Ben Affleck. It was a wonderful play on the age-old adage, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” That was one of the opening lines of the play, and it perfectly set up his character’s reasoning throughout the play. It was so fun to watch his moral ambiguity.

The show gave a fantastic view of screenwriting and true bromance while creatively explaining how “Good Will Hunting,” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s claim to fame, came to be. Creative liberties aside, the ending was heartwarming, as the best friends started writing their soon-to-be-famous screenplay from scratch. I was inspired by the lesson of friendship I took away from Matt and Ben.