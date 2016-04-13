Gaming culture alienates female players

A friend of mine, a self-proclaimed gamer like myself, has a simple theory for why any girl starts to play video games. “They have the potential for cinematics of a movie or the personality of a book, but also have a really unique interactive element,” she observes. “As long as we like movies, books, and agency, we can like video games.” I asked my father the same question, suspecting that he may arrive at a more sexist conclusion. He instead pointed out that many females were introduced to the world of gaming by the men in their lives. Very few of us picked up a controller out of organic interest.
The history of women in gaming has been complicated, in part, by our unwillingness to self-identify as members of the subculture. We are a large but silent consumer body, due to the highly sexist attitudes prevalent in the industry. While many fields within the disciplines of science and math are shifting towards gender equality, interactive media has been slow to adapt and accommodate. There is an unsaid rule among most women to hide their association with video games. Even here at Wellesley, I rarely find friends who share their gaming habits as readily as they will their television preferences.
The first video game I ever played was “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” on a blue Nintendo GameCube about fifteen years ago. I was introduced to the series by a male cousin. We enjoyed traversing through the virtual landscape while engulfed in silence, guiding our protagonist through crepuscular caverns and across fecund fields. Had it not been for his inclusive tendencies and consistent encouragement, I doubt that I would have continued playing through the years. Gaming is a world dominated by ingrained sexism: at parties, we would use the video game systems until the boys came along. We always had something to prove as we competed with them; we were never represented in the games we played.
This past weekend, rumors erupted that “The Legend of Zelda” would, in its next release, be providing players with an option to switch the gender of the protagonist, Link. As one of the first major video games that prominently featured a woman in its title and gameplay, the series has always provided an illusion of promoting some form of gender equality. However, their incorporation of women has been somewhat problematic. Rather than feature female characters as the title suggests, the series has subtly suggested that there is no role for women in situations of power and enterprise. Although the player’s endeavor is to assist the mythical queen Zelda in her quest to recover her fallen kingdom, gameplay centers on Link, a male character who displays courage and initiative. While he travels the world, fighting battles and achieving glory, she is relegated to a passive position, virtually disappearing from the storyline. Her only contributions occur in her male form, Sheik, hinting that she is comparatively useless as a woman.
With this release, “The Legend of Zelda” is taking a marked step forward in its incorporation and empowerment of girls, reflecting cultural changes in gaming consumption.
Naturally, as a woman, I was intrigued and pleased by the concept, and posted an article with some thoughts on my Facebook wall. The privacy setting was switched to public at that time in order to encourage civil dialogue.
The morning after was overwhelming. In shares and messages, I had been referred to as a “c —,” a “dumbass,” and told to “go f — [my]self.” Male gamers had sent me justifications for why the male character should be a man, asking if I wondered “whether or not he wanted to be a woman” and asserting that his manhood was “canon.” After much debate, I set the privacy to “friends only” in order to preserve my patience.
Certainly, it’s my right as a human to voice an opinion and have a discussion without being threatened and sworn at for doing so. In many fields, including gaming, ingrained sexism prevents women from speaking out, sharing thoughts, and debating, which, in turn, leads to underrepresentation in those vocations. Though over 50 percent of gamers are women, the number of female workers in the industry is less than 15 percent. The chauvinism in the field was revealed especially in 2014, when the Gamergate controversy erupted, in which developer Zoe Quinn was targeted by an ex-boyfriend who posted heavily misogynistic comments about her online. As a result, prominent female gamers were subjected to intense emotional harassment by their male counterparts.
Since then, progress has been made. Major gaming companies have taken initiative to encourage more women to join them as designers, programmers and players. Gaming is for everyone. Now is the time for both the industry and the consumers to realize that as well. Creating female protagonists is not enough; rather, it is a first of many steps to equalizing the gaming field.
So lets get this straight, you posted comments before and after receiving a lot of responses you had to block people because they were testing your patience. Yet now you’re posting here and seem to be expecting a different result?
Gamers never hated women, male gamers wanted women to play so bad that they forgot to check what garbage they were pulling into their communities: people like you. Because everyone and their mother can be sure that when they find you in a public game, femaiming will be the thing dragging down the team; or femsteering if any driving is involved. And when you’re asked to live up to your responsibilities as a teammember your response is going to be the pretentious “it’s just a game, stop taking it so serious”.
Gamers, especially in teamgames do not like bad players. And it so happens that a lot of women are bad players, so a lot of women will catch flak for merely being in the game. Not because they are women, but because they are performing badly (because they are women; which by on large are completely incompetent at anything they do). If you prove yourself to be competent and willing to put in the effort, nobody is going to have a problem with you, except for other women; because you make them look bad.
Now lets get back to people responding to you… Do you think they respond to you in that fashion because you’re a women? Haah, I can grab a list of responses and shots fired at me that are a lot worse than what you just received. I even have a memory (and used to have a stream recording) of someone calling for my beheading in-game. But I’m not going around complaining about it in every news avenue I supposedly have, except for the valve forums, because I was muted for verbal abuse and that guy seems to have gotten a free pass. But no, gamers do not care for your gender on the decision to insult you, they will use whatever information they can get to insult you effectively. You a woman? You’ll be the incompetent one just like the rest of them; with the friendly request to make a sandwich, because it’s hard to screw that one up.
So the premise of this news post is wrong, the assumptions are wrong and even the facts are completely wrong. GamerGate exists because game journalists were conspiring against gamers to insert a narrative that gamers did not and will not support. Gamers by large are relatively young and mentally strong people, which is a deadly cocktail for anyone who tries to pull something on them. GamerGate as a whole is still active because people keep attempting to encroach on their turf in a hostile manner.. your news post of just now not being any different to this.
The Zoe Quinn issue was about Zoe Quinn buying good reviews with her vagina while being this ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend. She was disloyal, emotionally damaging her boyfriend; has resorted to suing her boyfriend after he came out to tell what she did and is known to be one of the most vile harassers online using her connections in an attempt to shutdown (in reallife) anyone who disagrees with her. And what she did, did not matter as far as GamerGate is concerned, where GamerGate is concerned was the part where the reviewers allowed themselves to be bought (in this case with the ability to pump sperm into a vagina) to give a developer’s game(s) good reviews.
It then also turned out that these reviewers were communicating with eachother, rather than competing or at least work in self-agency and formed a uniform front AGAINST gamers. Gamers as in male, female, transexual, gay, lesbian, name it and it’s there. No exceptions were being made, they declared gamers dead and the GamerGate movement has made it explicitly clear to game publishers and game developers that the reviewers no longer represent them. The effort is still ongoing as Japanese developers have become uncertain about releasing their game in the west in fear of a backlash. As a result of their efforts, many of these review sites are now standing on their last legs, even to the point where the Hogan vs Gawker lawsuit is seeking to become the final nail in Gawker’s coffin.
No harassment campaign has been started, every person that responded to something did so on his own accord and was never asked to do so. The fact a person got so many responses from so many people means he/she pissed off a LOT of people with his/her comments.
I’ll be copying this message in the likely event you’ll do something stupid and delete this. But at least read it… In the extremely unlikely event you want to talk, you can find me under my nickname on irc.quakenet.org (irc client required)
Thank you for your thoughts, commenter. It is good to know that sexism is still alive and well in the gaming industry, as Maya and I suspected. I am truly sorry for whatever happened to you to make you think that women are inferior in all ways, and I do hope you seek help for dealing with this.
As a side note, Maya and I have both won tournaments in gaming, so you may want to reexamine your platform that _all_ women are terrible at gaming because they are women. Just a few more data points to add to your research.
Respectfully,
Lauren
The rest of my identity will be kept secret as I have also already received verbal abuse on this matter, and do not lIke feeling unsafe as I move throughout my daily life (as many women do). Thank you for not contacting me.
^”Not because they are women, but because they are performing badly (because they are women; which by on large are completely incompetent at anything they do).” And just like that, Reaver lost all credibility! Sorry that someone threatened to behead you in-game, though–that must have been a harrowing experience! Glad you’re all right.
Hi Maya,
Thank you for your courage in writing this article. The mean-spirited backlash that you unfortunately experienced is rude, juvenile, disrespectful and totally uncalled for.
There was a similar barrage of sewage when I shared my first gender-neutral hack of a Zelda game online that I originally made for the benefit of my baby daughter. I’ve since released gender-neutral hacks for almost all of the games in the Zelda series (https://echoparkmacpc.wordpress.com/2016/04/11/preview-the-gender-select-option-in-zelda-u/).
It’s dangerous to go alone. Take this: The bullies might be loud and intimidating, but that doesn’t make them right. You have the power of the Triforce in you: power, wisdom and courage.