College Government Corner: 9/13

Hello Wellesley and welcome back to a new year! As myself and many of my colleagues on College Government Cabinet and the Class of 2017 embark on our final year here, I’d love to give you all a brief overview of Honor Code Council and the names of your College Government Cabinet representatives for you to gain some familiarity.

First of all, what is the role of College Government at Wellesley? Our Mission Statement reads, “As the College Government, we facilitate an active, engaged, and inclusive community and strive to represent the student voice in communication between administration, faculty, staff, and trustees.” Our job is to be the liaison between the student body and all of these bodies on our campus, and your input and attendance in Senate is the best way for us to do that.

To start, CG has been undergoing many changes over the summer. Our website, with detailed information and links to CG organizations, is now beautifully outlined on the College Government website, wellesleycg.com. Here you can find everything from the latest senate minutes/CG Cabinet Newsletters, details on cabinet members, to structure of College government. We hope you’ll all take a look at this page!

This year’s Cabinet is:

Myra Ahmad, Chief Justice

Sita Dandiker, Student Bursar

Sydney Stewart, Multicultural Affairs Coordinator (MAC)

Anthea Fisher, DOOCA

Zoe Iacovino, CPLA Chair

Aimanda Gulick, HPC-CG Liason

Deb Rowcroft, CG Secretary-Treasurer

Cece Tsui, CGVP

Zainab Younus, CGP

Now, onto the structure of Honor Code Council. Many of you will remember that I campaigned on the platform of Diversity, Mental Health, and Clarity. You’ll be happy to know that Honor Code Council is off to a great start this year with outreach ideas to help fulfill those goals, and trainings are in the works to help make the Honor Code more accessible and flexible for all students at Wellesley.

I wish you all the best on your first full week of school for the ’16-’17 Academic Year!

– Myra Ahmad, Chief Justice