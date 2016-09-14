New Dean of Students hits the ground running

“At Olin I wore a lot of different hats, especially because it is such a small school,” Black explained. “Over the ten years that I was at Olin, I certainly learned a lot about engineering because I went to a lot of their student presentations or even class demonstrations, because I really wanted to understand what the students were doing outside of my office.”

In her role as a Dean of Students, she looks forward to focusing on one class year and guiding students. She has already created connections to Wellesley students in the past who have cross- registered at Olin, as well as Olin students cross-registering in Wellesley classes. She is also familiar with faculty and staff through collaboration with Disability Services and the Stone Center.