News in Brief: 9/13

Wellesley students rank professors best in nation

According to the Princeton Review’s recently released 25th edition survey released on August 29, Wellesley College students have ranked their professors as the best in the nation. The survey reached over 143,000 college students from its self-described “381 top schools” list. This is the second time that Wellesley has topped the list since 2012.

Davis Museum to reveal renovations

On September 28, 2016, the Davis Museum will reveal a renovation of its permanent exhibitions entitled “the Davis. ReDiscovered.” Artfixdaily.com published an article on the renovations and stated that this “is the most ambitious project of its kind since the Davis Museum [was built]” in 1993. The project will more than double the number of works of art on display, resulting in a total of over 600 pieces. The director of the museum, Dr. Lisa Fischman, has stated that the goals of the renovation are “to reintroduce our community to the hidden gems in our collections, to honor Wellesley’s legacy of teaching through firsthand encounters with art across cultures, and to celebrate the power of giving that has built these extraordinary collections and the building that houses them.”

Mental health initiative implemented for Asian students

According to an article published by Sampan.org on August 19, Wellesley College will be introducing a new initiative entitled “Asian Women’s Action for Resilience and Empowerment” (AWARE) during the fall 2016 semester. This initiative, started by the Asian Women’s Sexual Health Initiative Project (AWSHIP), has been previously implemented at Boston University, where it was founded by Dr. Chris Hyeouk Hahm after alarming surveys were published on the suicide rates of Asian American women. According to the article, “the AWARE study seeks to improve the mental and sexual health of Chinese-American, VietnameseAmerican or Korean-American young women in a manner that is sensitive to their unique cultural experiences and challenges. It is comprised of group therapy sessions, as well as encouragement through daily secure text messages, called ‘AWARE Stories.’”

Wellesley class of 2020 featured in the Guardian

On September 2, members of Wellesley’s Class of 2020 were featured in an article published by The Guardian entitled “Where Hillary called home: Wellesley’s 2020 class on its most famous alumnus.” The article, subtitled “Incoming first-year students flock to the women’s college for a supportive environment where the potentially first female president once lived and learned,” interviews first year students Lauren Dines, Christie Li, Izzy Gelfand and Maryem Neberei, who were asked questions such as why they chose to attend Wellesley and whether they would be supporting Hillary Clinton ’69 in the general election.

Wellesley announces presidential inauguration itinerary

The inauguration of Wellesley’s fourteenth president, Paula A. Johnson, MD, MPH, will occur over two days on September 30-31. Classes will be canceled on the 30th so that students and faculty may attend. Inauguration events include various panels, a symposium, a movie night, an inauguration ceremony complete with four speakers, and a dance. The speakers at the ceremony will be Senator Elizabeth Warren, Harvard University President Drew Gilpin Faust, Smith College President Kathleen McCartney, and Senior Scientist Emerita and Founding Director (retired) at the Office of Research on Women’s Health at the National Institutes of Health Vivian W. Pinn, M.D. ‘62. To find a complete list of inauguration events, visit http://www. wellesley.edu/about/president/inauguration.