Office of Disability Services involves professors and community members to educate about accessibility

For student leaders, disabilities accommodations or accessibility is one of the many topics that their mentees or residents may ask about, but LaBarge still feels that it is important to know that information.

“More specific training on disability accommodations and ableism would be a helpful component in student leader training, and several other student leaders that I have talked to have expressed a similar viewpoint. While I have never personally been asked a question about disability services or accommodations that I could not answer, it is certainly not out of the question for any student leader,” LaBarge said.