Student teacher internship promotes studies on early child development in CSC

This year the CSC introduced the option of a for-credit student teacher internship position for students. In previous years, students were not compensated for the internship, which requires students to teach for more hours than regular student teachers, attend a class and meet with a supervisor for training.

“As a student teacher intern, students dedicate themselves to the [CSC], where they gain theoretical and practical knowledge which can be applied to a variety of fields and disciplines,” Becky Geer DelVecchio, Educational Director at the CSC, said. She clarified that while both student teachers and interns teach the children, interns should also view the job as an opportunity to build “knowledge of child development and early childhood education,” as the job description for the internship position details.

While both the student teacher and student teacher internship positions are unpaid, the experience and hours from working at the CSC do count towards a Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care certification, which is necessary for anyone who seeks to work as an early education and care professional in group child care centers. Students also find the experience beneficial in other ways. Madison Flowers ’17, who will embark on her fifth semester as a student teacher at the CSC this fall, spends about 4-6 hours in the classroom per week. Flowers shared that she finds it “very rewarding to know that [she has] helped the children learn and been a part of their preschool experience.” The development of the new internship position was also partially to accommodate the lack of monetary compensation.

Students who opt for the internship position must also enroll in Practicum in Child Development (PSYC 299H) and satisfy the course requirements. Unlike student teachers, who spend a minimum of two to four hours per week in a CSC classroom, interns spend a minimum of four to five hours teaching per week. In addition to teaching, interns are required to attend supervision meetings outside of teaching time, maintain an internship journal and complete assigned readings and writing assignments.