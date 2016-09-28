Twitter comedian Jonathan Sun uses online fame to launch real-world career

In a scene from young playwright Jonathan Sun’s new play “Dead End,” which opens in Toronto this November, two characters face down a slow zombie. One tells the other he would still finish his dirty half-eaten granola bar, to which the other responds, “Won’t it taste like updog?”

“What’s updog?” asks the first, at which point the zombie interjects, “will one of you just kill me please?”

This kind of absurdist comedy is a staple of the internet. It is no surprise then, that Sun’s fame comes from Twitter,where he goes by the handle @jonnysun and describes himself as an “aliebn confuesed abot humamn lamgauge [sic]”. Sun currently has 180,000 Twitter followers. He has been interviewed for NPR’s “All Tech Considered” and spoken at Harvard.

Sun’s absurdist sense of humor is a staple of his Twitter persona. For example, a recent Tweet reads, “i forgot that i left a trail of donuts for mysef to come home to so when i got home i thougt id become haumted by a

large ghost made of cake [sic]”.

In the vein of other Twitter comedians like @dril, Sun’s jokes have a strange internal logic. The humor comes not only from the bizarre imagery—“large ghost made of cake”—but from the bored tone, which implies that the content is an everyday occurrence to which the audience should be able to relate.

Sun’s account is not entirely humorous. Some Tweets are personal reflections on his life, much like entries in a personal blog, and others on occasion are almost poetic: “YOU ARE the last page of a book i dont want to end, i rest my hand over ur final line bc i fear my eyes will skip to it before i am meant to [sic].”

To say it is disorienting to see these sorts of posts mixed in with Sun’s usual absurdist fare is something of an understatement. Sun’s account is set up almost like a personal account in the way it frequently flips between jokes, politics and poetry. This strategy helps all his content shine—unexpected jokes are funnier and heartfelt messages sound more genuine, even though Sun does not post as himself, but as his Twitter persona “jomny.” “People relate more to a character or an imagined persona than to a ‘real person’ on twitter,” Sun said in a 2014 interview with fellow comedian Sam Grittner.

Sun does break character occasionally, usually to post about the progress of “Dead End,”but that is the exception, not the rule. Posts are not always clearly written from the perspective of an “alien confused about human language” as described in jomny’s bio, but the funnies all give the impression of being written by someone who is at least confused by some aspect of human culture, from the spelling of “onion” to the musical “RENT.”

“Jomny” might be fictional, but he has garnered quite a bit of attention for his creator in the real world. David Cox, a neuroscience professor at Harvard who met Sun when he visited the university, tweeted, “I just spoke in the same session as @jonnysun at a meeting. The walls between Twitter and reality are dissolving.” Sun might have gotten his start on Twitter, but his following there is ironically what has propelled him out of cyberspace and made his upcoming stage production “Dead End” possible. Sun’s example shows that a comedic Twitter account can lead to a real-world comedy career.

Photo courtesy of Jonathan Sun