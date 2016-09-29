Business schools turn to women’s colleges to bolster ￼￼￼￼female enrollment

Wellesley has adapted to the need for women’s college graduates in business. Students wishing to try their hand in business or learn about economics can join Wellesley Women in Business (WWIB), Economics Student Association (ESA), Wellesley to Wall Street and Investment Society (ISOC). ISOC sponsors a yearly trip in early October for students to visit various Wall Street companies. This year, the organization is sending Wellesley College juniors and some sophomores to visit Bank of America Merrill-Lynch with other women’s college students in its New York City headquarters. The footprint of banks and economic consulting companies on campus is also palpable: recruiters from companies including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Bates White and NERA Economic Consulting are hosting events this month that students can register for on Handshake. In addition, Wellesley Career Education has Stephanie Hessler ‘84 as the Career Community Advisor, Consulting, Finance, Business & Entrepreneurship. Students wishing to learn about business career options should schedule an appointment with her on Handshake.

Simone Liano ’17 is the president of WWIB and attributed her involvement in Wellesley business organizations to her interest in the subject. “The organizations put on a variety of events which are a great way to learn more about different industries, hear about job/internship opportunities and speak with professionals in business,” Liano explained. Liano noted that many Wellesley women have successfully broken into business from non-economics and mathematics backgrounds, noting the diversity in WWIB’s membership. “The majority of our executive board is non-economics or math. We have mostly media arts and sciences, political science, neuroscience, biology and psychology majors. I know there are varied majors within our general members as well in areas like computer science, international relations and anthropology,” Liano elaborated. Liano also highlighted the breadth of academic experience of students breaking into business-related internships. “I know one MAS major who did an internship in marketing this summer and a psychology major who just finished an internship in finance,” Liano said.