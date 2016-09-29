Dean’s Corner: Seeking balance together

Being the Interim Dean of Students is a transition for me, one similar to what many of you are experiencing this fall, whether it be the transition to college life as a first-year student, the transition back to campus after time away or the transition to a new class year with its unique challenges of perhaps declaring a major, a full schedule of upper level classes or planning for life after Wellesley. During stressful moments, I’ve found moderation a helpful tool for keeping balance in my life. First, having balanced habits prior to experiencing challenges provides a grounding that I find beneficial. I know how much happier I am overall if I get the right amount of sleep, eat certain kinds of food, spend intentional time with my family, exercise my body, take time for reflection and nourish my mind and creative spirit. Over time, I’ve also learned what’s the right amount of each of these I really need. Some of them I need daily, some weekly, some monthly, and I see the powerful effects of them all. When work is demanding and our schedule at home is demanding, it’s very tempting for me to not spend energy to make a healthy salad for lunch in the morning, hit the treadmill or get all the sleep I need. It’s also tempting with the transition to a new job to let the work take over and tip the balance.