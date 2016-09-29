JFK service replaces Peter Pan to shuttle students to Natick

“My first guess as to why the transportation department decided to change the bus is the lack of funding using Peter Pan or a revision of where transportation funds should go. I have always been aware that there is a much smaller group of students that go into Natick as opposed to the much larger group that go into Boston, so maybe they did not find it necessary to use the larger buses”. Bianca Shavers Rivera ’17, who was not even aware of the changes when she was waiting for the bus this last Saturday, said.

According to Peter Eastment, the change of bus companies providing service for the Natick Movie-Mall Shuttle was made with the goal of increasing the number of departures from campus. In the past, the Natick Mall and Movie-Max shuttle ran every two hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.,which made it difficult to accommodate students who wanted to leave at different times. “With the two JFK shuttles, the plan is to schedule departures every hour on the hour starting at 11 a.m. and running until 9 p.m.,” Eastment explained.

On the other hand, some upperclassmen admit that this plan will affect their experience with the Natick Mall shuttle in a very different way, especially because of the small size of the vans. One of the students concern is the compactness of the JFK vans. Rivera thinks that the new experience will rub students off in one of two ways: ‘it will either be great to start more interesting and unexpected conversations or it will be the onset of a little intimidation and discomfort for some within the traveling community.’

Another issue raised by students who have taken both the Peter Pan bus and the JFK van is the comparative lack of storage for large purchases and bags inside the van.“It was difficult to fit everyone on the bus, but the return trip was especially cramped because many people who were boarding the return shuttle had bags that the JFK bus did not have room to store, “ Dervishian , who used the new JFK shuttle the second week after its implementation, mentioned. Concerning the size of the JFK shuttles, the department assures students that the vans have folding seats that will allow for large boxes/ packages to be transported and that they will offer another pick-up truck in case of very large packages.Eastment also promises that the new schedule will start be used as soon as possible this semester.