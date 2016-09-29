Mind Full: 9/28

Last column, we introduced you to the Mental Health Educators (MHEs). Since then, we’ve had our first MHE training session. Just a reminder: Mental Health Educators are peer educators in our residence halls. They’re here to answer questions about mental health resources on campus and increase visibility on mental health issues through various programs. MHEs are members of Active Minds. We’re always working to reduce stigma surrounding mental health. Now that we have had training, your MHE will be visiting HoCo to introduce themselves in the coming weeks.

Here are some of the helpful things we learned about the Stone Center at training that you might want to know too:

There is absolutely no cost for going to the Stone Center – no matter what insurance you have. The only thing you may have to pay for is medication. The Stone Center has a small fund to help students pay for medication, too. You can also talk to your insurance company about ways to keep your bill private.

No one is ever turned away. There is a rumor that you can only go to the Stone Center for 8-10 sessions before the Center requires you to go somewhere else. This is not true! Your therapist will work with you to determine if seeing a specialist off campus would be more helpful, but you won’t be forced to see someone else. Everything is individualized.

All of the clinicians are generalists. This means that they are prepared to see anyone. Many counselors do have specific areas of interest. You can go to whichever therapist you want or pick someone based on their availability. To read about the counselors and their interests, check out the Stone Center’s website.

The key point of our training was the importance of knowing you do not have to manage mental health issues alone. About 30 percent of Wellesley students go to the Stone Center. You are not alone in needing help, and if you choose to go, you are not alone in asking for help. College is a time of transitions, and you don’t have to manage all of these changes alone. There are many different resources on campus in addition to the Stone Center. You can talk to your Residence Hall staff, your Class Dean or anyone in the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life.

As fall begins, take time to walk around the lake and see the leaves changing. Have a pumpkin flavored drink or some apple cider. Also, be sure to look out for events during National Day Without Stigma on Oct. 3.