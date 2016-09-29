News in Brief: 9/28

Wellesley background to aid Hillary Clinton ’69 in upcoming debate, op-ed says

An article posted by The Hill on Sept. 24 analyzed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton’s Wellesley College education and speculated how it would help her in the Sept. 26 Presidential Debate against Republican nominee Donald Trump. The article noted Clinton’s “absorbed intellectual thoroughness, sedulous preparation and presentation skills inflecting negatives as positives” and discussed how these skills are an integral aspect of a liberal arts, and more specifically an all-women’s college, education. The article praised Wellesley founders Henry Fowle Durant and his wife, Pauline Durant, while highlighting the impressive rhetoric of Durant and how these skills have been executed by Clinton throughout her professional career.

Wellesley College Chorus to perform alongside Plymouth Orchestra

An article posted to The Boston Globe on Sept. 23 highlighted the performance of Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Wellesley College Chorus will be accompanying the orchestra in its arrangement of The Planets by Gustav Holst. The performance will be held at Memorial Hall in Plymouth, Massachusetts at 8 p.m.

Massachusetts area schools hold ‘politicnic’ in support of Hillary Clinton

On Sunday, Sept. 25, Wellesley Students for Hillary hosted a picnic in the Boston Commons with Hillary supporters from Harvard University, Tufts University, Boston University, Boston College and Brandeis University. The event offered food, games and good company. Students were encouraged to bring “frisbees, political fervor and Hillary swag.” The event took place over the course of three hours, from noon until 3 p.m.

Stone Center releases fall schedule for counseling services

On Sept. 22, the Stone Center emailed its fall schedule for counseling services to students. This semester’s schedule offers a variety of groups and workshops in which students can enroll. Groups include: grief groups, a group for sexual assault survivors, a group for Latinx students, a group for students carrying a mental health diagnosis and many others. Certain groups require an RSVP or registration. In order to register, students should call the Stone Center (781- 283-2839) to schedule a 30 minute check- in meeting with a group facilitator. The center is also offering a workshop to aid students who struggle with procrastination and time management skills. The Stone Center Counseling Service is bringing back (by popular demand) Therapy Dogs to campus; the program is called “Paws for Wellness.