Office of international study expands pre-med study abroad opportunities

Although it is true that as of every other study abroad programs, courses taken in foreign universities still will not fulfill pre-med requirements, this fact does not mean there is no point in studying abroad while they are on the pre-med track, as many students assume. Thomas-Starck emphasized that “Pre-med students can attend pretty much any study abroad program with proper planning. While they cannot complete the required pre-med courses abroad, they can fulfill major, minor and distribution requirements, even in the sciences, and also gain valuable experience through coursework, research and volunteer or internship opportunities.” She outlined: “As of Fall 2016, it is possible to study Biology and Neuroscience in our Wellesley-in-Aix program, which is long thought to be only for French majors. Likewise, in Bologna, a full cadre of science courses are available, and new materials promoting the study of Math, Biology and Neuroscience as well as Computer Science have been created this year.”

Also according to Thomas-Starck, students can advance their preparation for medical schools during their time studying abroad through many ways, as they will have the chance to learn about various approaches to healthcare and health issues in their host family and host community, which is a precious global experience. She believed those students would actually make better medical school applicants as well as better practitioners. The advice seems well-founded; however its applicability is still of question. Page Tears-Gladstone said: “I’ve studied abroad in the past and loved it though that was in a humanities field.” Yet, despite fulfilling her humanities requirement and finding her experience rewarding, she still worried that she would not be able to complete medical school prerequisites in time, and believed this experience wouldn’t be comparable to be able to taking a qualified pre- med courses abroad. Fukiemura, who is also thinking of studying abroad, admitted she would probably need to take a gap year, as well as delay taking the MCAT. Admittedly, the efforts of the Office of International Study to make studying abroad more accessible to science, and in particular pre-med students, has been visible over the past few years, culminating with the Pre-med Program in Bremen. Its points about the benefit of studying abroad for pre-med students also seem persuasive. However, it is too soon to tell whether that effort will be effective. Although students pursuing the health profession are considering enrolling in programs in foreign universities. Many others still hesitate, because a semester or two abroad could interfere with the completion of pre-med requirements.