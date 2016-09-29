Multimedia, Online

Photo of the Week

 

Senior snapshots her first dawn and dusk at Wellesley

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 6

9/14: Photo by Alex Xu '17

You may also like

Paula Johnson speaking during Convocation 2016. Photo courtesy of Wellesley College Office of Communications and Public Affairs

Wellesley College looks towards the Inauguration of Paula Johnson

Photo courtesy of Campusriot.com

College ranked first in nation for napping quality around campus

Photo courtesy of the National Cancer Institute

Early Periods Linked to Breast Cancer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *