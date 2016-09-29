By Sabrina Leung Multimedia, OnlineSeptember 29, 2016 Photo of the Week Senior snapshots her first dawn and dusk at Wellesley ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 6 9/14: Photo by Alex Xu '17 Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Previous articleWellesley College looks towards the Inauguration of Paula Johnson You may also like Wellesley College looks towards the Inauguration of Paula Johnson College ranked first in nation for napping quality around campus Early Periods Linked to Breast Cancer Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Current ye@r * Leave this field empty