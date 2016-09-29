Wellesley College looks towards the Inauguration of Paula Johnson

As the countdown continues to Dr. Paula Johnson’s inaugural ceremony, the campus buzzes with excitement. Tents were raised on Severance Green a week prior, and rumors regarding famous alumni attendees circulated for a month. Now only days away from the ceremony, we look to the event with anticipation for the momentous celebration of our 14th president. The Wellesley News will cover the entirety of the numerous events scheduled for the day, which includes congratulatory speeches from several prominent figures: Senator Elizabeth Warren, Harvard University president Drew Faust, Smith College president Kathleen McCartney, and senior scientist emerita and Wellesley alum Vivian Pinn.

The public affairs office has provided a sneak peek for The Wellesley News:

“How do we unleash the riches embedded in crucial intersections-among people, among ideas, across communities and cultures, through time and space?”

With this speech, Johnson will usher in her tenure as President of Wellesley College. It marks a new and progressive new era in the timeline of the institution.