Multicultural Column: What charging Officer Betty Shelby means

The Tulsa DA announced that she had “reacted unreasonably” and became “emotionally involved to the point that she overreacted.” This is Wilson’s explanation as to why he shot Michael Brown: “Wilson stated that he feared Brown would again assault him because of Brown’s conduct at the SUV and because as Brown moved toward him, Wilson saw Brown reach his right hand under his t-shirt into what appeared to be his waistband. There is no evidence upon which prosecutors can rely to disprove Wilson’s stated subjective belief that he feared for his safety.”