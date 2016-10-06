News In Brief: 10/5

Remix cancelled due to inclement weather

Wellesley’s most popular party of the year, Remix, was cancelled one day before the event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 1. The dance, hosted by the Schneider Board of Governors (SBOG), was called off due to a forecast of heavy rain. SBOG was unable to secure an alternative indoor space because it was under such short notice. While students were disappointed to learn that the event was cancelled, many residence halls held alternative programs Saturday night: McAfee held a movie night and screened “Sydney White” and Cazenove had “board games, movies and snacks” for students to enjoy in the TV Room. Additionally, SBOG ordered pizzas to be served at all residence halls late Saturday night for students to eat.

Wellesley College alumna given Emmy Award

Sarah Moughty ’99 won an Emmy Award for her work done with PBS FRONTLINE News. Moughty leads the digital team at FRONTLINE, where she oversees a team of reporters, designers, developers and video producers. Under her leadership, FRONTLINE’s digital team has been recognized with many awards: the duPont Columbia Award, four Online Journalism Awards, two Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) awards, and three Emmy Award nominations. Since then, the series’ digital audience has also grown by 75 percent.

Overnight hackathon takes place at Wellesley

The Wellesley Computer Science Club hosted its Wellesley fall hackathon (WHACK) from Saturday morning on Oct. 1 until Sunday afternoon on Oct. 2. This hackathon focused on hacking for social good and supporting women in technology. The event was held in Tishman Commons in the Lulu Chow Wang Campus Center, where attendees were split into teams and met with a mentor. Undergraduate students came from all over the Northeast to attend the event, in which students were encouraged to create a project that perpetuates social good. Wellesley College partnered with Partners in Health, UPLIFT, Major League Hacking and the Wellesley College Office of Disability Services to put on the event.

Wellesley faculty member featured as guest on Boston Radio

Joanne Roberts, a senior research scientist at Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW), appeared on Boston Radio on Sept. 28 to discuss child care costs in Massachusetts as compared to other places in the United States. The report discussed in the radio segment concluded that while child care affordability in Massachusetts is poor, the quality and availability of child care in the state is highly rated. Roberts observed that strict license regulations are usually responsible for driving up costs for child care programs, but these regulations improve the quality of these programs. Roberts has worked with the WCW since 2001.