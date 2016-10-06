Senate Report: 10/5

ACORNS

The Acorns building situated next to Lake Waban and other society houses will be open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for open access, as well as Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Having Acorns available to students will increase the multicultural spaces offered on campus.

The Tanner Conference and Seven Sisters Leadership Conference

The Tanner Conference will be coming to Wellesley Thursday Oct. 27 at the Wellesley College Science Center. The Seven Sisters Leadership Conference will occur at Bryn Mawr Nov. 11-13. Applications are available after fall break. There are spots available for some Senators.

MHES and Active Minds

Discuss wellness at Wellesley Students are encouraged to call to make an appointment at the Stone Center Counseling Service. There are no limitations to appointments, no costs and parents will not be notified. If students call after 5:30 p.m. there is an after-hours line. Different group sessions are available.. Students are encouraged to check their emails regarding the group sessions being offered. Paws for Wellness will also have two dates this October. To find out more, please visit http://www.wellesley.edu/counseling/ourservices/

Events: WAA and Lip Sync

The Wellesley Asian Alliance (WAA) invites students to a screening of “Vincent Who?” on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in Pendleton East as well as a lecture held Friday, Oct. 7 at 12:30 p.m. in PNE 239. Oct. 21 is the Fall Frenzy concert. Lip Sync will be occurring Oct. 25.