Nation & World: 10/19

Donald Trump asks for drug tests for final presidential debate

For Donald Trump, the past weeks have seen a scandalous audio release, increasing vocalization from women regarding their encounters with the Republican nominee for president, as well as what many have considered a lackluster apology for these incidents. This weekend, the attention stayed on The Donald, as he claimed that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was “all pumped up” at the second presidential debate. He continued that due to “pumping” she could “barely reach her car” at the event’s conclusion and that both of them should be subject to a drug test prior to their next debate. Trump himself and nobody else from the event has corroborated this story or provided evidence that Clinton was suspiciously overactive at the debate. “We should take a drugs test,” Trump insisted in a speech on Saturday. Some have speculated that these comments are just an attempt to draw attention away from the leaked Access Hollywood recording from 2005 in these last weeks before the election.

Children in Calais to enter Britain

Many of the children who have been in limbo in France’s famous Calais “Jungle” migrant camp will finally join their families in Britain this week. The processing of these children to safe countries has in some part stemmed from a difference in asylum rights between children and adults. A legal adult must seek asylum in the first safe nation that they enter, but children’s asylum claims can be for a safe nation that they have family in, not that they reach first. That is unless they do not have family in any nation, in which case they stay at the first safe country they land upon. The process of sending the children currently housed in the jungle to their families and respective safe countries is being accelerated following French President Francois Hollande’s announcement of a plan to close the camp by the end of this year and move its current residents to smaller reception centers elsewhere in France. British Home Secretary Amber Rudd has made clear that her department wants as many of the children transferred to the UK prior to the camp’s closure.

Missile tests fail in North Korea

For the past several months, there have been growing concerns regarding North Korea’s military activity. Although the nation is banned from such activity, there have been a number of nuclear and ballistic tests just this year, with the second most recent one occurring at the end of September. The more recent one was a failed Musudan launch this past Saturday. The Musudan is a long-range missile that has the capability of firing at a target 2,500 miles away from its launch trailer. From The North Korean city of Kusong, this distance translates into impact in Japan, South Korea or the U.S. territory of Guam. While there have been six Musudan launch tests in North Korea this year, most have failed, and the farthest one has traveled is about 600 miles. The missile launched this weekend exploded immediately after its launch, and Gary Ross, the U.S. Navy commander covering the region says the weapon “did not pose a threat to North America.” The South Korean military also noted the missile failure and again condemned North Korea for its incessant provocation.

Thai successor seeks delay of coronation

King Bhumibol Adulyadej, former King of Thailand, passed away this past Thursday at the age of 88. Following the start of the year-long period of mourning, the nation’s Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed a desire to delay his coronation until the mourning period has come to a close. He asked this of the former Prime Minister Prem Tinsulanonda, as well as current prime minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha. Chan-ocha announced in a televised address that the Crown Prince wants “the people not to be confused or worry about the country’s administration of even about the succession…[the Crown Prince] said at this time everyone is sad, [the Crown Prince] is still sad, so every side should wait until we pass this sad time.” The announcement further reiterated that Maha Vajiralongkorn would inevitably become king. Until the year is up, Prem Tinsulanonda will serve as regent.