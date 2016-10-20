News in Brief: 10/19

College hosts A Very Wellesley Weekend

Wellesley College hosted graduates for the 2016 Alumnae Achievement Awards on Friday, Oct. 14. The Achievement Awards have been presented every year since 1970 and are the highest award alumnae of the college can receive. This year’s ceremony highlighted the achievements of the three recipients for 2016: photography champion, preeminent art Scholar and curator Maria Morris Hambourg ’71; transformational food and lifestyle journalist Marian Burros ’54; engineer, complex problem solver and policymaker Debra Knopman ’75. Selection for the award is made through the Wellesley College Alumnae Association. where applicants are nominated and later go through several rounds of deliberation by a revision committee before recipients are selected. All alumnae, current students and the public were invited to attend the ceremony honoring the three distinguished alumnae. The weekend of Oct. 14 also marked Friends and Family Weekend for current Wellesley students. Families and friends were encouraged to come visit Wellesley’s campus, attend classes and familiarize themselves with all that the college has to offer. The end of the eventful Wellesley weekend was marked by the arrival of prospective students to campus. Wellesley hosted hundreds of potential students from noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 to noon on Monday, Oct. 17. The event, “Discover Wellesley,” is an overnight program held solely for high school seniors. Attendees sit in on classes, panels and cultural events during the overnight program.

Alumna recognized with G.K. Gilbert award

On Sept. 27, M. Darby Dyar ’80 became the fourth woman and one of two Wellesley alumnae to receive the G.K. Gilbert Award from the Geological Society for America. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the solution of fundamental problems in planetary geology, and is named in honor of G.K. Gilbert, who over a century ago recognized the importance of physical, chemical and biological processes operating at or near a planet’s surface. Dyer is now a professor and chairs the Department of Astronomy at Mount Holyoke College.

Jeopardy Final Question discusses two Wellesley College alumnae

The final question on the Oct. 6 episode of the famous TV show Jeopardy for the “Secretaries of State” category was: The 2 Secretaries of State who received B.A.s in Political Science from Wellesley, 10 years apart. Only one competitor was able to guess the correct answer: Madeleine Albright ’59 and Hillary Clinton ’69.

Wellesley Athletics hosts Hall of Fame

As described in the Wellesley Athletics website, “Wellesley Athletics Hall of Fame members exemplify the College’s longstanding conviction that varsity athletics play an important role in the development of leadership abilities, the cultivation of character and discipline, and the resolve to strive for excellence in every aspect of life.” This year, the Athletics Hall of Fame honored Nadine Netter Levy ‘66, Barbara Morry Fraumeni ’72, Jessica Gosnell ’90 and Ann S. Batchelder. A reception preceded the induction ceremony which took place on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Alumnae Hall Ballroom as part of Wellesley Weekend.