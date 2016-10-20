Senate Report: 10/19

Dean Bate discusses updated alcohol and drug policy

Associate Dean Carol Bate recognized the 2016 update to the Drug and Alcohol policy. There has been no substantive policy changes made to the drug and alcohol policy, but rather, an update in language used to clarify students regarding what is legal/illegal. The policy is still the same but stresses actions that are already illegal in Massachusetts state law. Hence, the updated policy informs students who had not known about these laws beforehand. The exception is an additional consequence of marijuana use, for which there is immediate residential probation.

College Government President to halt Ideafest

After none of the projects from last year’s second Ideafest started or came to fruition on account of students’ busyness during the academic year, none of the $11,000 in 2015 Ideafest money was allocated toward them. The lone exception was the Adirondack Chair Project, which added chairs to the Green Beach lawn by the Margaret Clapp Library and the Academic Quad. There will be no Ideafest this year. Those with winning projects from last year are encouraged to contact College Government President Zainab Younus at cgp@wellesley.edu to continue their initiatives.

Fall Frenzy plans announced

Today during community time will be the annual Fall Frenzy t-shirt giveaway. Students are encouraged to come early as the lines will be long. On Friday, Oct. 21 in Tishman Commons in the Lulu Chow Wang Campus Center, the annual Fall Frenzy concert will occur. This year, the lineup features Sampha and Kelsey Lu. The concert is free for those bringing Wellesley College IDs and $10 each for other guests.

Initiative aims to install printers in Wellesley College dormitories

By the end of the fall semester, Shafer Hall, Stone-Davis Hall and Bates Hall could see new printers. Tower Court may also receive one in the 2017-18 academic year if it applies for a printer this year. The project, called Printer Ballot initiative, is an effort to make it easier for students to print their work without venturing across campus. The College Government will release more information and applications for next year in the near future.