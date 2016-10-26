Mind Full: 10/26

People chose to become Mental Health Educators for a variety of reasons. This week we are sharing some MHE’s reasons why they are Mental Health Educators and why they care about Mental Health education. You might find similar reasons why you care about mental health, and especially mental health on campus.

“I am a MHE because I care about the wellbeing of others and want to give them someone they can talk to so they know they’re not alone.”

“I’m a MHE because of An Ton’17”

“I’m a MHE because everyone needs help once in a while.”

“I’m a MHE because Wellesley is stressful, but we have a lot of great resources. I want people to be able to access those resources and get the help they need.”

“I’m a MHE because conversations about mental health are so often stigmatized and silenced, and I want to defy this stigma to help others feel safe about doing the same.”

“I want to be a MHE because I know how sometimes people just need a listener and how much of a difference that listener can make.”

“I am a MHE because I want to learn more about these issues in general and learn how to better support my friends and peers.”

“I’m a MHE because I want people within my residential community and the entire Wellesley community to know that they can have conversations about mental health with their peers.”

“I care about mental health education because no one should feel broken or unfixable.”

“I care about mental health education because mental illnesses are real and people with mental health concerns deserve to feel supported and validated.”

“I care about mental health education because people need to know that they are not alone and that there are support systems out there.”

“I care about mental health education because no one should feel ashamed if they’re having trouble.”

“I care about mental health education because it is important for people to know that their struggles are valid.”

“I care about mental health education because I have watched too many of my friends suffer in silence with various mental health issues.”

The Active Minds community cares about our fellow students and we want to be there for you when you need support. Feel free to reach out to the MHE’s in your community or come to an Active Minds event if you want to learn more about how to end stigma on campus, take care of yourself or what resources are available on campus.

Stone Center: 781-283-2839

As always email any questions or comments to activeminds_wcso@wellesley.edu