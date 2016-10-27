Nation & World: 10/27

Trump and Clinton campaigns experience tension over weekend

Over the weekend, Donald Trump criticized First Lady Michelle Obama for campaigning for Hillary Clinton ’69 by recalling a comment Obama made about “fitness” for the White House: “if you can’t run your own house, you certainly can’t run the White House.”Trump angled the quote as pertaining to former President Bill Clinton’s affairs, when Obama had actually made the statement in the context of talking about parenting her daughter during the presidential race. This weekend, both candidates attended the famous Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Charity Dinner in New York. This occasion is observed only during election years and gives the presidential candidates a moment of comic relief to publicly make jokes about each other. Some of Trump’s might have gone beyond the usual level of poking fun, with the host, Alfred E. Smith V saying, “the room did get a little uncomfortable.” Hillary Clinton has said to reporters invited onto her airplane for the presidential campaign that she has ceased to mind what Trump says and that she intends to focus solely on the real issues in these last two weeks until the election. “I debated him for four and a half hours… I don’t even think about responding to him anymore,” Clinton said.

Explosions ricochet in Japan

There were multiple explosions in Utsunomiya, Japan on Sunday morning. The blasts occurred simultaneously as two vehicles nearby bursted into flames. Police isolated the area and commenced investigating the damage and cause of the event, quickly discovering a suicide note left by a 72-year-old man, and therefore concluding this was not an act of terror. One of the flaming cars belonged to the victim. Nobody was killed, but two men were seriously injured, and one boy experienced minor leg injuries. The motivation for the suicide and how he made the explosives used are still being investigated.

AT&T buys Time Warner

In an effort to extend beyond the telecommunications business, AT&T has bought the media group Time Warner. They will pay $107.50 for each share amounting to $85.4 billion by the end of 2017. AT&T already purchased DirecTV for almost $50 billion last year, making it the United State’s third largest cable provider. Many are worried that a deal this large puts too much power in one company. Before the deal can go forward, it must be approved by U.S. antitrust regulators, who are likely to give it a wary go-ahead. Businessman and presidential candidate Donald Trump even called the deal “too much concentration of power in the hands of too few.” He went so far as to say that he would reject AT&T’s plan if he were elected president. The Chairman of AT&T has articulated the company’s excitement over the deal, calling AT&T and Time Warner’s unification “a perfect match.”

The Jungle set for demolition

The Jungle, a migrant camp near the French port of Calais, is home to approximately 10,000 refugees live there. Following last week’s announcement that children with families living in the Jungle whose families, located in Great Britain, would finally be processed to join them. France has commenced its preparations to clear the Jungle entirely. Authorities say that the camp’s inhabitants will be given shelter at refugee centers throughout France, while even more children who lack family ties in England, or the rest of Europe, will be sent to the UK. This was made possible under a rule known as the Dubs Amendment, which allows for exceptions to be made in the case of the most vulnerable so that the nation in which they seek refuge might be changed from the first safe nation they land upon to another. Currently, French authorities are moving migrants to live in converted shipping containers as they begin clearing the area. These containers are temporary until the migrants can be transported to the other refugee shelters.