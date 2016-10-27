News in Brief: 10/27

CPLA to host early voting

The Committee for Political and Legislative Awareness (CPLA) will be hosting an early voting station for those registered to vote in the town of Wellesley, MA. Students, faculty and staff are invited to vote from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lulu Chow Wang Campus Center’s Anderson Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. While it is not required for voters to have an identification card, those participating must know their mailing address. Any questions about voting in or out of Wellesley can be directed to CPLA chair Zoe Iacovino ’17 at cplachair@wellesley.edu.

Students canvass for recent Wellesley alumna

Hillary Clinton ’69 isn’t the only Wellesley alumna you should keep your eye on this election season! Planned Parenthood endorsed candidate Jen Migliore ’14 for Massachusetts State Representative for the 9th Essex District. Students are invited to canvas Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Saugus, MA. Transportation will be provided. Migliore is running on a platform that calls for expanding funding for education, infrastructure and the environment.

Hillary Clinton thanks The Wellesley News at rally in Philadelphia

After The Wellesley News published an joint endorsement coincidently at the same time as The with the University of Pennsylvania’s (Donald Trump’s alma mater) student newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian for Democratic presidential nominee HIllary Clinton ‘69, Clinton complimented both institutions. She was quoted at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 23 saying “Wow, they’re really smart at those two places, and I need to get there as soon as possible to thank them.” The endorsement for Clinton by both her own alma mater and that of her opponent, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was published on the Oct. 19 edition of The Wellesley News.

Symposium hosted by Wellesley College in honor of Jewett Arts Center

Wellesley hosted a two-day symposium titled “The Jewett Arts Center: The Modern Campus at Mid-Century & Today” from Friday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 22. The symposium took place in the Jewett Arts Center, and as posted to the center’s website, allowed participants to, “examine the cultural contexts, design strategies and future uses of historic Modern buildings on American college and university campuses.” Presentations during the two-day event discussed art and architectural history, historic preservation and music and landscape history. The event was organized by Wellesley staff: Grace Slack McNeil Professor of American Art, Alice Friedman and director of the College’s New England Arts and Architecture program Martha McNamara.