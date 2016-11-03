News in Brief: 11/2

Wellesley partners with the TED Institute to highlight MyinTuition

Wellesley College partnered with the TED Institute to create a short film to spotlight the college’s cost calculator MyinTuition. The program, created by economics professor Phillip B. Levine and developed by Wellesley College is an accessible resource for students looking to get a realistic estimate of the cost to attend Wellesley. The two minute video features current college staff members and students as they share information on MyinTuition and how it can be used to ease the financial stresses that come with pursuing a higher-level education. The program was rolled out in 2013, but continues to help potential students get a better gage on the affordability of Wellesley. Wellesley College awards 100% of demonstrated financial need to students and is need-blind to domestic students during the application process.

President Paula Johnson Featured on WCVB TV

Wellesley College President Paula Johnson was covered as part of the WCVB TV’s Wednesday night series, Game Changers. President Johnson was interviewed by fellow alumna Sangita Chandra for the segment. The segment also included interviews with Harvard University’s President Drew Gilpin Faust and United States Senator Elizabeth Warren discussing Johnson’s accomplishments in a variety of fields. The episode aired on Wednesday, Oct. 6, but the segment can be found on the Wellesley College website.

Last opportunity to canvass for Hillary Clinton ‘69 before Nov. 8 election

As the Nov. 8 election approaches, Wellesley Students for Hillary prepare gear up for their final canvasses in New Hampshire. The group will provide transportation and lunch for students to canvas Saturday, Nov. 5 and/ or Sunday Nov. 6. The group will also canvas during the week on Monday, Nov. 7 leaving at 7:45 am and twice on Tuesday, Nov. 8 (6:45 am and 9:45 am). Lunch will not be provided for the Monday or Tuesday canvasses, but students can request a free bagged lunch from Wellesley Fresh. Students interested in volunteering should fill out the google form emailed out by Riann Tang on Oct. 29.

College Government seeks new Secretary-Treasurer

Following the resignation of the College Government’s Secretary-Treasurer, the College Government is holding a special election to refill the position. The two candidates for the position participated in a debate on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Pendleton Atrium held by Elections Committee, Active campaigning ends will take place until midnight on Thursday, Nov. 3. Voting will take place on Friday, Nov. 4 (8am-8pm). The College Government Secretary-Treasurer serves as the Chair of Communications and College Government Finances. The two candidates campaigning for the position are Katie Sidhu ‘20 and Megumi Murakami ‘20.