Trump rushed off stage at rally in Nevada

Republican candidate Donald Trump announced last week that he would be traveling to historically Democratic states in an effort to bolster his campaign in the final days before the election. On Saturday, at a rally in Reno, NV, Mr. Trump was rushed off stage when a cry announced that someone in the crowd had a gun with him. The man accused was tackled by security. However, no firearm was found. Just moments prior to the incident, this man, Austyn Crites, had raised a sign on which he had written “Republicans against Trump.” After he displayed his written declaration against Trump, some Trump supporters nearby started attacking him, with at least one man shouting that he had a gun on him. Austyn is quoted after the incident explaining that “I keep repeating… and saying to these people; ‘There is no gun, I just have a sign.’” Once security confirmed that there were no firearms on the man or nearby, Mr. Trump returned to the stage. “Nobody said it was going to be easy for us,” he said “I want to thank the secret service.”

US trainers shot in Jordan

Jordan is an ally of the United States in the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS. For some time now, U.S. military personnel have been stationed in Jordan to train Syrian rebels, and Iraqi and Palestinian security forces. On Friday, a car approaching one of Jordan’s military training facilities, located in al-Jarf, did not stop at the gate, and was fired upon by security at the center. Unfortunately, it was three American trainers, not enemies, in the car. Names of the US servicemen in question have not been released, but one died immediately in the car while the other two died later after being transferred to a hospital in Amman. The Pentagon and government of Jordan are cooperating in an effort to ascertain exactly what happened, but as of now the tragedy has been attributed to friendly fire, also known a “green on blue” incident.

Protests erupt in Hong Kong

Last month two pro-independence lawmakers made oaths of loyalty to a “Hong Kong nation” and showed off banners bearing the phrase “Hong Kong is not China.” This occurred during the Hong Kong Legislative Council’s swearing in ceremony. The oaths of Sixtus Leung and Yau Wai-ching, the two protesting legislators in question, were rejected. Since that event, Beijing has intervened in an effort to ban Leung and Yau from the Legislative Council. This decree would be an interpretation of one of Hong Kong’s own laws, so Beijing’s actions are legal and within its power. However, many Hong Kong residents claim that Beijing is overreaching, eliciting protests. Tension from those marches escalated this weekend, as demonstrators pushed back against law enforcement, and threw bottles into police lines causing them to shoot pepper spray into the civilian crowd an effort to disperse them. Out of the estimated ten thousand protesters, only two were arrested.

Spain halts homework

Jose Luis Pazos is the president of the Spanish Alliance of Parents’ Associations (CEAPA). Following the most recent Program for International Students Assessment (PISA) results, which reported that Spain’s students are assigned, on average, two and a half more hours of homework than their peers worldwide, he noted that Spain had for too long emphasized rote-learning in its schools and that students should instead be learning how to choose what material they should study more carefully. Mr. Pazos said in a recent address that “society has changed deeply, but the environment in the classroom hasn’t.” Following the PISA report and with Pazos words of support, parents who are members of CEAPA will be asking their children not to complete their homework. This strike, which will affect roughly twelve-thousand schools is supposed to last for the entirety of November.whether or not trans students are permitted to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender of choice, or only the sex listed on their birth certificates. When Gavin was prevented from using the men’s restroom, he sued the school board claiming discrimination. He won his case in an appeals court. Since that case, barring a trans student from using their bathroom of choice can be defended with use of federal law, Title IX. This defense elicited legal backlash in at least 13 states. Now the Supreme Court will hear the case. Since former justice Antonin Scalia’s death, there has been a even split of conservative and liberal opinion amongst the justices. Even a 4-4 tie would result in Gavin’s appeals case ruling being upheld. However, this would affect only his school district, not the entire nation’s public schools.