Wellesley alumna highlighted in new Amazon series

Amazon’s new show, Good Girls Revolt, depicts the lives of women in the field of journalism throughout the sixties and seventies fighting against gender discrimination in the workplace. The character of Nora Ephron ‘62, portrayed by actress Grace Gummer, serves as a leader for women in the series when she confronts her editor for not giving her credit for rewriting a news story. Although the character of Ephron is credited as a Wellesley Alumna when first introduced, not all information in the series is historically accurate. The series includes Ephron in the group of women present for the historic 1970 lawsuit filed against Newsweek for gender discrimination, but in 1970 Ephron had already left her job at Newsweek to work at The New York Post.

Wellesley College Choir and University of Pennsylvania Glee Club gear up for concert

The Wellesley College Choir and Chamber Singers will be hosting the University of Pennsylvania’s Glee Club for their joint performance at the 53rd Annual Dober Memorial Concert on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m in the Houghton Memorial Chapel.The concert is open to the public and free to attend. For those unable to attend, the concert will be livestreamed and can be accessed through the WellesleyLive’s page on the college’s website.

Wintersession Housing Registration Open

The required Wintersession Housing Registration has opened for Wellesley students who plan to spend any time between Dec. 23 and Jan. 22 at Wellesley. Only approved sports teams and international students with no other housing options will be permitted to stay on campus between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. After Jan. 1, only students participating in approved Wintersession classes, programs, academic research or essential on-campus employment will be provided housing. Students staying on campus will be housed in the East side residence halls; Bates, Freeman and McAfee. Any questions regarding winter session housing can be directed to Student Housing at studenthousing@wellesley.edu.

Registration for Spring Classes Approaches

Students will start registering on Nov. 8 for spring 2017 classes. Registration opens for seniors at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 with juniors registering at the same time the following day. Sophomores and first years will be able to register on Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11, respectively. Additionally, sophomores going abroad must declare their major by Tuesday, Dec. 1. All other sophomores must declare by Friday, March 3. Additional information on registration can be found on the Registrar’s website.