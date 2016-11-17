Athletics Update: 11/16

Blue Cross Country finished ninth at NCAA regionals with impressive efforts from seniors Sonja Cwik (La Canada, CA) and Edie Sharon (Winchester, MA). Cwik lead the Blue completing the 6K course in 22:01:80 finishing 22nd overall. Sharon was close behind finishing at 22:13.88. Cwik and Sharon both finished in the top-35 earning them both USTFCCA All-Region honors. Taking ninth out of 59 teams the Blue will now wait for word to see if the team as a whole or if individuals will qualify for the NCAA DIII Championships on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Wellesley Swim & Dive has competed in two meets so far this season. The team was ranked third in the NEWMAC Preseason Poll and took on the top two NEWMAC teams, MIT and Springfield, on Sunday Nov. 6. Wellesley swimmers posted eleven top five finishes during the meet, and Cathy Chen and Lindsey Wu both earned first place finishes in the 100M back and 100M breast respectively. The team finished in third overall with 169 points on the weekend. This weekend, Wellesley Swim and Dive faced Simmons in Wellesley’s Chandler Pool. Wellesley won seven of the sixteen events while Simmons won nine. Wellesley swimmers finished in the first, second, and third spots in the 200M Fly, 100M Fly, and 200M IM. The team ended the day with 139.5 points to tie Simmons. Next Saturday November 19, Wellesley Swim & Dive will face Seven Sister rivals Mount Holyoke. Mount Holyoke enters the event with a record of 1-2. The meet will take place at Wellesley’s Chandler Pool at 1:00 p.m.

Wellesley Fencing opened up their 2016-2017 season this past Sunday afternoon for the annual Vassar Invitational. The Blue were 4-4 on the day, defeating Queens, Hunter, Yeshiva and Haverford, while losing to Stevens, Drew, Northwestern, and Cornell. First year Brie Maurer (Fredericksburg, VA) and junior Taylor Hood (Lexington, KY) combined for 35 wins. Maurer led the team with a record of 18-6. In saber, sophomore Meg Harney (Wilmette, IL) and junior Madeleine Barowsky (Framingham, MA) led with a 15-9 records and Cassandra Cronin (John Creek, GA) led the team with a 13-11 mark in epee. The Wellesley Fencing team will compete again next weekend in the first Northeast Fencing Conference meet of the season on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8:30 a.m. at MIT.

This week, Wellesley athletes Yasmine Reece and first-year Carley Phillips earned All-NEWMAC Conference Honors. Sophomore Reece earned first team honors for the second time in her collegiate career. She led the Blue in blocks and kills this season and helped the team to a sixth place finish in the NEWMAC tournament. First-year Phillips finished an impressive first season with seven goals, two assists, and sixteen points to lead the team. Phillips also helped lead her team to a quarterfinal finish in the NEWMAC tournament this fall.