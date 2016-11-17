Letters from the Presidents of Babson and Wellesley College

To the Students, Faculty, Staff, Alumni and Friends of Wellesley College:

We, the Babson community, were extremely upset to learn that two of our students engaged in behavior that was, at a minimum, insensitive, unacceptable and contrary to our core values. Please accept our most sincere apology and know that the actions of those individuals do not in any way reflect the values of Babson College.

Students should never be made to feel fearful or unsafe on their own campus. We wholeheartedly regret that members of our community impacted the Wellesley community in such a profoundly negative way.

Many of you have questions about how Babson is addressing this issue. We immediately launched an investigation and are thoroughly reviewing all available information. While the investigation is ongoing, we ask members of the Babson and the Wellesley community to please understand that federal law prohibits us from discussing specific disciplinary actions or outcomes. But, be assured that all appropriate actions are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of our extended community.

Babson takes seriously our commitment to fostering a safe, respectful, supportive and inclusive academic community and to being a good neighbor beyond our campus. At the same time, we recognize that our work in this regard is never done.

Please know that we are addressing this incident in the most appropriate, expedient, thoughtful and fair way possible. We also see this unfortunate event as an opportunity to reflect on the need for civility in our collective discourse and consider new ways to promote peace and mutual understanding. Our campus has already come together, and will continue to do so over the coming days, to further this dialogue and to seek additional ways to express our empathy and solidarity with the entire Wellesley College community.

Sincerely,

Kerry Healey

Dear students,

I know the mood on campus right now is one of anxiety and concern. I hear you. I share your concerns. This community’s well-being—and all that word encompasses—is foremost on my mind right now. Let me assure you of that.

Here’s what I can tell you. I’ve asked Chief Barbin to update me regularly as she continues to collect the facts, and I have full confidence in her and in the investigation. It is critically important that anyone with information contact Chief Barbin immediately at 781-283-2125 or lbarbin@wellesley.edu.

President Kerry Healey of Babson has reached out to me directly to offer her apology for the pain and disruption this incident has caused, and she is committed to working with Wellesley to build a more complete picture of the incident. Please know that we will update you as the investigation continues.

During this time, I know we will all hold true to the values that not only give us our strength as a College but that make us a community respected by our peers and beloved by our friends and alumnae. We stand for a path forward for everyone, no matter your race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, socioeconomic background, country of origin, immigration status, or political affiliation. We stand for the pursuit of knowledge that is based in fact. We must expand our ability to have civil discourse that opens our minds and our hearts.

Wellesley is a place where we uphold justice and equity. This is a place where you are valued and celebrated.

I am with you, your deans are with you, your professors are with you, and the administration is with you.

At Wellesley, we take care of one another.

Paula A. Johnson

President Paula Johnson