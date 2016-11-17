News in Brief: 11/16

Babson students praise Trump on campus following election

Following the surprising victory of Republican nominee Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Presidential Race, two students from Babson College drove around Wellesley College’s campus waving a Trump flag and shouting campaign slogans. Wellesley College Police removed the two students after they parked in front of Harambee House and harassed students. The Boston Globe published several articles on the story, and since then one of the perpetrators has come forward to apologize for his actions. Wellesley College President Paula Johnson and Wellesley College Chief of Police, Lisa Barbin, have been emailing investigation updates to students. Additionally students of the Wellesley Honor Code Council drafted a letter to Babson’s Assistant Dean of Community Standards and the Babson College Honor Board.

Wellesley ‘Love Your Body’ Week

Wellesley Active Minds is hosting ‘Love Your Body Week’ for all members of the Wellesley community. They have organized several events for the week of Nov. 13, including ‘Ask Me Anything,’ an event hosted with the Mental Health Educators, a colorism workshop with Mezcla, and additional spin and zumba classes throughout the week. The campaign seeks to promote body love and positivity for students on campus.

Students Petition to Expand Asian American and South Asia Studies

The Wellesley Asian Alliance is petitioning for the Asian American minor to be expanded, in order to better represent diverse Asian communities within the Wellesley academic community. In an email sent out to the student body, the group details their specific requests: an increase in course offerings in Asian and Asian-American topics, a tenured Asian Americanist on campus, and more representation of the diverse subregions of Asia, especially South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Pacific Islands. As reported in the email, the Asian American Studies minor is housed within the American Studies department and has no budget, no administrative assistant, and no appointed faculty. Over 20 percent of the Wellesley community self identifies as Asian American (International students were not included in this statistic).

Wellesley Students for Hillary plans activities for the remainder of the semester

Following the Presidential election, Wellesley Students for Hillary met to plan their strategy for the remainder of the fall semester. The group created an open google document to draft a plan of action, which was emailed to students by co-president Ellie Dougherty ’18 on Nov. 10. The document includes volunteer opportunities with multiple philanthropies and nonprofits (both local and national), suggestions for media campaigns, and different ideas to promote love and acceptance on and off Wellesley’s campus.