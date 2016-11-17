Senate Report: 11/16

Clarifications on campus and residential issues

While marijuana is now legalized in the state of Massachusetts, Interim Dean of Students Carol Bate affirmed that campus policy will remain largely unchanged. This is due to the College being funded in part by federal funds. An FAQ sheet will be sent out to students for further clarifications. Additionally, concerns over the rise and inconsistency in laundry prices on different parts of campus were raised. Kady Shea, Area Coordinator for Severance and Claflin Hall, clarified that the company responsible for laundry machines in residence halls have been trying to reduce the disparity in prices throughout campus, which could have caused the apparent increase in prices. Students concerned about the cost of laundry are encouraged to forward their concerns to Senate.

Wellesley College Police affirms commitment to campus safety

Together with two other police officers, Lisa Barbin, Chief of Police, shared with Senate the measures taken by Wellesley College Police in response to safety concerns raised by students after the election. These include increasing the amount of officers stationed in the community and increasing the frequency of patrols, as well as reaching out to students who have safety concerns and organizing self-defence classes. Students also suggested making timings for the police department’s escort van service more visible, and increasing lighting at dark areas around campus. Additionally, in response to student queries over the incident of harassment by two Babson students that happened on campus last week, Barbin affirmed that the students would be arrested should they return to the Wellesley campus. Barbin also emphasized that Wellesley College Police have been working with their Babson counterpart. Students with information on the incident or other safety concerns are encouraged to speak to Wellesley College Police either in person or via email to Lisa Barbin at lbarbin@wellesley. edu.

Senators share learning points from Seven Sisters Conference

Emily Pearson ’20 and Tatenda Rameau ‘20 shared learning points from Seven Sisters’ Conference which occurred last weekend. Points highlighted include the challenges faced by all the colleges with regards to elitism, inclusivity, gender and sexuality as well as racial justice. Pearson and Rameau also shared ideas from the other colleges that Wellesley could draw inspiration from. These included ways to reform work-study, such as jobs being only open to students on federal work-study for the first month at Vassar College, as well as ideas for making campus more inclusive, such as training programs for staff and faculty. Students with questions or interested in finding out more can contact Emily Pearson at epearson@wellesley.edu or Tatenda Rameau at trameau@wellesley.edu.

Katelyn Campbell ‘17 initiates discussion on paying CG Cabinet

Katelyn Campbell ‘17 urged Senate to explore options for paying CG Cabinet members. Campbell drew attention to the previous CG elections cycle as well as this year, where students were unable to take on Cabinet positions owing to financial constraints and the heavy but uncompensated time commitment of being a Cabinet member. Campbell also emphasized that the funding source should preferably come from students and noted that a precedent for a student funding source already exists, as some CG-affiliated positions such as the Appointments Coordinator position on the Student Organizations and Appointments Committee (SOAC) as well as Bookies in the Bursar’s Office are paid through the Student Activity Fee. Senators asked questions and put forward suggestions, including using a scholarship format or the Ballot Initiative to pay Cabinet. Students with questions and suggestions should contact Katelyn Campbell at kcampbe2@wellesley.edu.