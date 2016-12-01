Senate Report: 11/23 & 11/30

CLCE student representatives present at Nov. 21st Senate

Sydney Hopper ‘19 and Ciara Wardlow ’19, student representatives on the Committee on Lectures and Cultural Events (CLCE), presented at the Nov. 21 Senate on how students can make use of CLCE funding for events. CLCE funding comes from the institution, and is a last resort for student groups looking to fund lectures and cultural events that are geared towards the general Wellesley community. Students are reminded that requests for funding have to be specific and detailed, and that they should schedule a meeting to discuss the event with Megan Jordan or Karen Shih at least two weeks in advance. Hopper and Wardlow also shared that the committee will be looking into making the funding application process easier for recurring cultural events. More information can be found at http://www.wellesley.edu/clce.

Details about College’s transition from Banner to Workday revealed at Senate

Franklyn Turbak, Chair of the Advisory Committee of Library and Technology Policy (ACLTP), and Ravi Ravishanker, Chief Information Officer, shared with Senate information about the incoming College’s upcoming transition from Banner to Workday. Ravishanker noted that Workday is a more modern system than Banner; additionally as Workday is hosted in the cloud, there is less probability of the system being overwhelmed by high traffic. Student employees with the College will submit timesheets through Workday in January, and training sessions on the use of Workday will be held. Turbak also shared that the Registration subcommittee of the ACLTP will be continuing their work on improving class registration processes, highlighting the positive response given to the new online waitlist system. Students are encouraged to share their feedback on the class registration process by filling out a survey on class registration that will be sent out by the ACLTP.

Sustainability Committee student representatives communicate upcoming plans

Student representatives on the Sustainability Committee Sarah Koenig ’17 and Sarah May ’17 drew attention to the focus areas for the committee for the academic year. Given the adoption of the Strategic Sustainability Plan by the college last year, the committee aims to focus on the academic, buildings and waste sectors of the plan. Initiatives include designating an academic year of sustainability and organizing lectures, standardizing recycling labels on campus, and ensuring that campus renewal work is sustainable. Koenig and May also emphasized that the committee wishes to hear from the student body, especially from students studying disciplines besides Environmental Studies. In response to questions by senators about having additional compost bins and water refill stations in the Science Center and Academic Quad, May replied that the committee is looking into the possibility of having these available. Students are encouraged to attend events organized by the committee and bring up ideas about increasing sustainability on campus to senators.

Community organizing training to be made available to student body

Ananya Ghemawat ‘17, Emerson Goldstein ‘18, and Emma Brewer-Wallin ‘18 shared the Community Organizing Training Group’s plans to make community organizing available to the larger student body. The Community Organizing Training Group is a group of eight students who recently completed community organizing training through the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life. In response to post-election activism both on and off-campus, the group aims to make community organizing training available so as to empower students to become more effective advocates and promote collaborations between groups on campus. Training will include topics such as capacity building and crafting strong narratives, and will be held either as sessions over several weeks or a day-long session. Interested students and groups can email community-organizing-training@wellesley.edu for more information.