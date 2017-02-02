Nation & World: 2/1

Travel Ban Update

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order that brought the United States refugee program to a standstill. The ban lasts 120 days and refuses refugees from any one of seven listed Muslim-majority nations entry to the United States: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. In addition to the ban on refugees, this order forbids any person from these countries, including those with dual nationality, from entering the U.S. for 90 days, even if they are green card or visa holders. Immigrant and non-immigrant visas will also not be issued during that time. Many people were already on their way to the U.S. when the order was signed. As a result, they were detained upon arrival. By the end of the weekend, at least 16 attorney generals deemed the order unconstitutional, since it violates the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 and the Refugee Act of 1980. Several federal judges forced a halt of the deportation of visa holders who had reached the states. Lawyers showed up in airports on Saturday night in an effort to assist those who had been detained. As a result of these efforts, some travelers have been able to leave airports’ international terminals and enter the U.S.

Two Men Arrested for Tampering with Saudi War Planes

Two men in Lancashire, England are being held by local law enforcement as suspects in an attempt to tamper with warplanes being held at a BAE Systems site in the region. BAE Systems is a global aerospace defense company with locations all around the world, although primarily in the United States and Western Europe. The men in question are Reverend Dan Woodhouse and Sam Walton. Woodhouse and Walton allegedly entered the BAE site with a plan to disarm the warplanes, which are scheduled to be shipped to Saudi Arabia. “Stopping or even delaying Saudi Arabia having more planes with which to bomb Yemen would save innocent lives and prevent war crimes,” Woodhouse said. Saudi Arabia has been leading a military intervention in Yemen since 2015.