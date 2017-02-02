News in Brief: 2/1

College Revamps Online Menu for Dining Halls

Wellesley Dining Services’ website, wellesleyfresh.com, is used by students and staff alike to check daily menus at different dining halls across campus. The website was updated over break, and students can now compare menus for all of the dining halls on any given day. Additionally, students can now enter in any personal allergens to filter out meal options that are not suitable for their diets. With the new updates comes the opportunity for users to rate food and access all of the nutritional information for each day’s menu.

Wellesley Professor Talks about Fake News

Computer Science Professor Takis Metaxas was recently highlighted in a Buzzfeed article discussing Twitter, Facebook and the ‘fake news’ they circulate to their users. Metaxas heads Twitter Trails, which is an interactive web-based tool that allows users to investigate online rumors and their development. Claiming on its website that it “allows journalists to investigate claims and determine whether they appear to be true or false,” Twitter Trails is working on training an algorithm to detect fake news. In the article, Metaxas voiced concerns about Facebook and the lack of accountability the company has demonstrated in the past few months regarding baseless articles that misinform citizens around the world. The full article, called “Rocked By Fake News Crisis, Facebook Is Under Pressure To Open Up To Experts”, can be found on the Wellesley College website or on Buzzfeed News.

Students Protest across the Country throughout January

Wellesley students have been active across the country throughout the first month of 2017. During wintersession, the college arranged for multiple buses to provide free transportation for students to the Women’s March in Boston on Jan. 21. Other students participated in sister marches in California, Texas and Washington, D.C. On Jan. 28, several college students attended protests at Logan International Airport to fight against one of Donald Trump’s most recent executive orders. The executive order barred any immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. The order also indefinitely halts the admission of Syrian refugees into the United States.