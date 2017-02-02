Wellesley student spearheads Boston’s first Asian-American Status Report

Varma got the idea for this project during Asian-American Awareness Month in March of 2016. In Wellesley’s Alumnae Ballroom, she listened to a speaker from the Asian Prisoner Support Committee discuss the issue of rising incarceration rates among Asian-Americans in California.

This rising incarceration rate is problematic in and of itself, but according to Varma, it isn’t the only issue. “It’s a problem because not many people know about it. There’s not a lot of data available, or the data is hard to find. Accessibility of data is a social justice issue, because data allows people of color to advocate for reform,” Varma said.

After listening to the speaker, Varma did some investigating on her own. “I saw that some cities and states actually make it a point to publish a report on the status of Asian-Americans. But Boston doesn’t do anything like that. My idea was: what if a group of Wellesley College students created that report?” Varma said.

Varma and her team will gather and synthesize information on AAPI individuals throughout the Boston area, covering demographics, income, education, physical and mental health, crime and violence, immigration, housing and language. “We want to look at everything we can that’s related to the Asian-American community in Boston,” Varma said.