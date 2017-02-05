Athletics Update: 2/1

Basketball

Wellesley Basketball will look to go from 8-9 to 9-9 when they host Babson College on Wednesday Feb. 1 at 7:00 p.m. in the Keohane Sports Center. The Blue have had their ups and downs over the past month, going 5-5 in their past ten games since Winter Break. The team is led by senior Ailis Hanley (Cranston. RI) and first year Caitlin Aguirre (El Paso, TX). Hanley, a forward, leads the team in rebounds with 87 on the season, while Aguirre, the young point guard, leads the team in points with 179 on the season and an average of 10.5 points per game. The Blue will close out the season with five consecutive in conference games. The Blue will need to finish strong to secure a bid to the NEWMAC tournament.

Track and Field

Before winter break the Wellesley Track and Field opened their winter season with the Smith Winter Classic on Saturday Dec. 3 at Smith College. Since then the Blue have had a busy January with competitions at Brandeis, Smith, Boston University and Tufts. The past month has been marked by outstanding performances by Senior Isabella Narvaez (Cali, Colombia) and sophomore Helen Andersen (Madison, N.J.) . Narvaez set a school record in the 55mm with a time of 7.64 seconds. Narvaez also registered qualifying times for the New England Division III Championships in the 400m. Andersen had impressive performances in weight throw, breaking multiple school records in the past few weeks. On Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Tufts Stampede Meet Anderson crushed her previous school record of 11.72m with a weight throw of 12.34m. Seniors Edie Sharon (Winchester, Mass.) and Sonja Cwik (La Cañada, Calif.) also are off to a good start. Sharon qualified for the NE DIII Championships with a time of 5:22.14 in the mile at the Tuft Stampede Meet. On Friday January 27th Cwik ran a personal record in the 3000m with a time of 10:18.87. This was the fifth fastest 3000m time in Wellesley history. Track and Field will compete again on Saturday Feb. 4 at the Tufts Cupid Challenge. The meet will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Medford,MA.

Fencing

On Saturday Jan. 28, the Wellesley Fencing team faced off against Cornell University, Lafayette University and Carnegie Mellon at the Cornell Invitational. After falling to Cornell, 19-8, the Blue bounce back defeating Lafayette and Carnegie Mellon respectively. The Blue improved to 11-13 in head-to-head competition for this season. They were led by sophomore Cassandra Cronin (Johns Creek, GA) who went 8-1 in epee. Strong performances also came from senior Jasmine Davis (Long Valley, NJ), junior Taylor Hood (Lexington, KY.) and first year Brie Maurer (Fredericksburg, VA). Blue fencing will be back in action on Saturday February 11th when they head to Tufts University for the third Northeast Fencing Conference Meet. Competition will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Medford, MA.