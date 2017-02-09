Athletics Update: 2/8

Wellesley College Squash

Wellesley College Squash lost a heartbreaker last week to Connecticut College. Eva Mullarkey ’20 (Locust Valley, NY), Haley Connor ’18 (Boston, MA), and Rhea Advani ’17 (Mumbai, India) defeated their opponents in straight sets. Wellesley also grabbed another victory from Eunbie Coe ’20 (Los Angeles, CA) who beat Connecticut College’s Liz Varoli 3-1. However, Connecticut College beat Wellesley’s Meera Nayar ’17 (Chicago, IL) and Ruby Feng ’17 (Old Lyme, CT) in a hardfought 3-2 matches. Connecticut College also swept the bottom three matches of the ladder to secure their victory. Next, Squash faced William Smith College. Eva Mullarkey ’20 secured Wellesley’s only win of the day in a 3-1 victory over William Smith’s Michaelann Denton. Mullarkey lost the first set 11-9, but rallied back to win the next three sets. Wellesley Squash takes on Tufts at the Dana Hall School courts today at 7:00pm.

Wellesley Track and Field

This weekend, Wellesley Track and Field went back to Tufts University for the Tufts Cupid Challenge. Sonja Cwik ’17 (La Canada, CA) continued her dominant performance this season in the mile with a personal record and New England Division III qualifying time of 5:09.22. Edie Sharon ’17 (Winchester, MA) also qualified for New England Division III Championships in the 3000M with a time of 10:34.68. Wellesley’s Isabella King ’18 (Cincinnati, OH) won the 800M while Isabella Narvaez ’17 (Cali, Columbia) won the 200M race, 600M race, and 60M preliminaries and qualified for New England Division III Cham- pionships with all three of her times. Helen Anderson ’19 (Madison, NJ) once again broke her own school record in the Weight Throw with a throw of 12.47m and came in fourth in the event to cap off the day.

Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC)

This week, Wellesley’s Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) elected a new executive board and welcomed the new team representatives. This new committee will serve until December. Lacrosse player Mayu Kikuchi ’18, basketball player Zojajha Ayub ’19, and rower Mia Caglieris ’19 will be assuming the executive board responsibilities for the coming calendar year. SAAC also instituted a new College Government member to represent the athletic community at weekly Senate meetings. We look forward to seeing what SAAC has in store for this year.