News in Brief: 2/8

Hillary Clinton ’69 Announced as Commencement Speaker

On Feb. 1, the 2017 Class Council announced that Hillary Rodham Clinton ‘69 will be the commencement speaker for this year’s commencement. Commencement events for the class of 2017 will take place on campus from May 24 until May 27. Ms. Clinton was the first student in Wellesley history to give a commencement speech. Her speech will take place on May 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Davis Museums unveils work of new season

The exhibit “The Medici’s painter, Carlos Dolci and 17th century Florence” will open to the public on Feb. 10. The exhibit, with over 50 pieces, is one of Wellesley’s most extensive ones to date: it features pieces that are on loan from world class art museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Louvre, as well as from private collections. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $12 for alumnae. Entrance for Wellesley students, faculty and staff is free.

College reacts to President Trump’s immigrant and refugee ban

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that created a 90-day ban of nationals from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Syria, Sudan and Yemen trying to re-enter the United States, as well as refugees. The order, signed on Jan. 27, prompted reactions from members across the Wellesley community. Students attended protests at Logan International Airport and in Boston. President Paula Johnson emailed a statement to the Wellesley community soon after the ban was announced, and Slater International Center is reaching out to students who will be affected by the order. President Johnson stated in her response that Wellesley is determined to stand up against the order. Slater is working with a legal counsel that specializes in immigration matters to offer proper information and guidance to students.

Alumna named as Stanford’s new provost

Persis Drell ’77 was named the 13th provost of Stanford on Feb. 1. Drell graduated with a degree in mathematics and physics. After earning her Ph.D. in atomic physics from the University of California at Berkeley, Drell went on to teach at Cornell for 14 years. She then moved to Stanford in 2002. She was awarded an Alumnae Achievement Award from Wellesley College in 2006 and in 2014, became the first woman to be named Dean of the Stanford School of Engineering. Now as Provost for Stanford, Drell will serve as the university’s chief academic officer and chief budgetary officer.