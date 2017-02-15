Athletics Update: 2/15

Fencing

The Wellesley Fencing team finished the team competition portion of their season with the team’s best performance of the year. The Blue went 5-1 at the third Northeast Fencing Conference of the season Saturday at Tufts University. The Blue fell only to the host, Tufts, defeating UMASS Boston, Smith, Vassar and Boston University. This tournament closes out a successful season for the Blue who finish with a record of 16-14, the most wins for the team since the 2010-2011 season. The Blue were lead by an impressive performance by Brie Maurer ’20 who went 16-2 in the foil. Madeleine Barowsky led the Blue in the sabre finishing with a 14-4 mark. Junior and sophomore duo Emma Brewer-Wallin and Cassandra Cronin combined for 28-7 in the epee. The Blue fencing team will head to Burlington, Vermont for the annual NE- IFC New England Championship,to be held on Sunday, March 5.

Track and Field

The past weekend saw impressive performances from multiple Wellesley Track and Field athletes. On Friday Feb. 10th at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational seniors Sonja Cwik and Isabella Narvaez both set new school records. Narvaez broke her own 200m record running it in 25.75 seconds, while also running a season best in the 400m with a time of 57.92 seconds. Cwik made school history by breaking a 29 year-old school record in the 3000m. Cwik ran the 3000m race in 9:57.00 breaking Jennifer Kegel’s record of 9:59.00, set at the New England Athletics Congress Championship in January 24, 1988. Kegel’s time was Wellesley’s longest standing indoor record. The Blue team was back in action Saturday Feb. 11th when they competed at the MIT’s Gordon Kelly Invitational. Junior Taylor Fortnam lead the way with a first place finish in the 3000m with a time of 10:52.27. The Blue finished the day with seven top-ten finishes. Wellesley track & field will return to MIT next Saturday, Feb. 18th, for the New England Division III Indoor Championships.

Squash

The Blue Squash team placed second at the Seven Sisters Championship Saturday, Feb. 11th. The Blue, who had won the previous three Seven Sisters Championships, fell to hosts, Mount Holyoke Lyons. Handedly beating Smith and besting Vassar in a close match were unfortunately not enough for the Blue to win the Championship. The Blue will finish their 2016-2017 season on Wednesday, Feb. 15th when they host Boston College for senior day. The game will honor seniors Rhea Advani, Ruby Feng and Meera Nayar and will be held at Dana Hall at 7:00 p.m.