Comedy and Politics Form a Symbiotic Relationship in Trump’s America

“This is not normal.” Throughout the shocking aftermath of Donald Trump’s election, sketch shows like “Saturday Night Live” and numerous comedians like Trevor Noah and John Oliver have repeatedly enforced this idea, reminding all their viewers that while their satirical takes on Trump’s action provide some solace, everyone must still take his decisions seriously.

“Saturday Night Live” has flourished in the last few months because of the seemingly endless parade of Trump scandal and media coverage. Boasting its highest ratings in over 20 years, “Saturday Night Live” has in the past few months brought viciously critical comedy in its cold opening with Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Kate McKinnon impersonating what seems like half of Capitol Hill in virtually every sketch. Alec Baldwin’s regular guest appearances as Donald Trump culminated in the Feb. 12 episode, the highest- rated episode in 6 years. “Weekend Update,” the satirical news-style segment hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, is rumored to get a 30-minute prime-time spinoff as the popularity for the segment has soared. After several seasons of floundering ratings, the 2016 election cycle and subsequent coverage of administration troubles has made SNL relevant again as it’s become a platform for socially-aware celebrities to speak to a largely liberal audience through comedy.

Criticism in the past months has fallen heavily on comedians and the comedy community for not taking Trump’s candidacy seriously, possibly contributing to his popularity among voters. And yet this same critique can be applied to any voter that woke up to the unexpected realization that Donald Trump was the next president. The problem did not come from making fun of Trump’s actions, but rather from those that dismissed his behavior as irrelevant. If every comedian had taken the same approach Jimmy Fallon took in inviting Donald Trump for an interview and not asking any hard questions, then comedians could be partially blamed for Donald Trump’s voter base. The fact that Jimmy Fallon was so heavily criticized for his interview shows that comedians as a group did not think normalizing Trump, his beliefs or his actions was okay.