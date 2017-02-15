Comprehensive fitness resources available for all students across campus

Though Wellesley is home to 237 collegiate level athletes, students do not have to compete on one of the 14 varsity-level sports teams to take advantage of the various athletic facilities on campus. The Keohane Sports Center’s (KSC) locker room, pool, fitness center, indoor track, spin room, squash courts and rock climbing wall are accessible to all students for free. The KSC operates seven days a week, and its hours can be found on the official website of Wellesley College.

The KSC provides excellent resources for those who are looking to work out on campus at Wellesley. The KSC’s fitness center offers students a more typical gym environment. Staff members are trained to answer questions about particular exercises along with the cardiovascular and strength machines. Georgia Marquez, a first-year from Sunnyvale, California, is one of the many students on campus who uses the fitness center frequently. She commented, “It is definitely a lot easier to access athletic facilities here than it was at home. In high school, I didn’t have a gym membership. It’s nice that students can use the gym without having to pay extra money.”

The KSC, which is located on the west side of Wellesley’s campus, is not the only athletic facility available to students. The Bates Fitness Center is located in the dorm’s study room, and it has both cardiovascular and strength equipment. Thanks to the Bates Fitness Center, students who live on the east side of campus have quick and easy access to workout equipment.

In order to fulfill the physical education requirement at Wellesley, each student must either participate in a varsity level sport for two years or complete two semesters of the school’s free physical education courses. It is important to note that students are not limited to taking only two of these courses. Students are welcome to take a physical education course every semester during their time at Wellesley, if they wish.

Students who want additional individual help should contact Shelby Turcotte, the assistant lacrosse coach and assistant strength coach for the Wellesley Blue. Turcotte offers personal training for a student fee of only twenty dollars per hour.

Turcotte believes that getting involved in a physical education course is one of the best ways for students to learn how to create balanced and structured workouts for themselves. Turcotte stated, “Doing a strength and conditioning P.E. class or a “Couch to 5K” is a great way for students to structure their workouts. A lot of the varsity coaches run them, and they’re really knowledgeable. Most of them do a little bit in the weight room, and they cover a lot for beginners.”

In addition to the physical education courses, Wellesley also provides its students with group fitness classes, such as spin and yoga. These classes are run by certified instructors, and unlike the physical education courses, students do not have to sign up at the beginning of the semester to participate. Options and times for these group fitness classes can be found on the official website of Wellesley College, and it is up to the students to decide when they want to attend.

Marquez shared that the time she has spent in the KSC and in group fitness classes has made a positive impact on her experience at Wellesley, “I knew it would be a challenge to stay fit while balancing the school’s rigorous academics, but having access to the facilities and the different classes really makes it possible. I like working out here. It’s really good for your mental health because you feel productive and like you’re doing something good for yourself.”

Turcotte agrees that maintaining an active lifestyle in college can reap major rewards. “It helps your self-esteem, makes you feel more energized and is a stress-reliever,” she said. “There’s nothing better than going for a run and then realizing you feel less stressed about having to do your homework. Whether you want to improve your mental, physical or emotional health, working out is going to help with that.” Students at Wellesley have a multitude of options to reduce stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle through resources at the KSC and Bates Fitness Center. How are you utilizing Wellesley’s athletic facilities?