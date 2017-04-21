News in Brief: 4/19

Wellesley’s campaign microsite nominated for a Webby Award

Wellesley’s campaign microsite is a cluster of web pages that celebrates, strengthens and advances the Wellesley Effect. Launched in October 2015, it was designed as a virtual community to remind visitors of the transformative role Wellesley has played in the lives of women who make up the most powerful women’s network in the world. The microsite has been nominated for a Webby Award, a leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet established in 1996, in the school and university category, making it among the top nine percent of websites competing for this award. The site has drawn approximately 48,000 visitors, more than the number of Wellesley alumnae and community members. The campaign film “This is the Place,” directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Mary Mazzio, is the one of the most popular destinations on the site. A series of short films and audio clips where alumnae share what the Wellesley Effect means to them celebrates Wellesley women across generations. Webby Award recipients are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a body of over 2,000 judges.

Boston area contractor finds newspaper clipping announcing the opening of Wellesley College in the walls of a home in Charlestown

Boston-area contractor Ryan Martin uncovered a piece of Wellesley history in the walls of a home he is currently renovating in Charlestown. He salvaged a wet and torn newspaper clipping to reveal the following story excerpt: “The Wellesley College for Women, which is to be opened to students in the fall of 1875, is beautifully located in Wellesley, near Natick, about eighteen miles west of Boston. The buildings have been erected by the munificence of Mr. and Mrs. Henry F. Durant, who it is said, have expended near a million of dollars [sic] in the establishment and organization of this regularly endowed college. Pupils will be received at very…” Unfortunately, the story ended elsewhere in the paper, so readers are left to speculate on how “pupils will be received.” The news was announced on the Wellesley College Facebook page.

2017-2018 College Government Cabinet election results announced

All students in the Classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020 are invited to run for election to their Class Council Executive Board, which plans programs that bring the class together and promote strong community. The executive board, which includes a president, a vice-president, a secretary and a treasurer, typically meets weekly. Students interested in learning more about these positions can email Associate Director in the Office of Student Involvement Megan Jordan or members of other Class Councils for information. An info session on running for office will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m. in Campus Center 413. Students interested in running for office should email a statement of intent to their appropriate election Google group by 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 in order to be listed on the official ballot. Any statements of intent posted after that time will not be listed on the ballot, and the candidate must run a write-in campaign. Campaigning may begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 24. The election will take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Questions or concerns about the election process can be posted to class-

council-election-violations@wellesley.edu.