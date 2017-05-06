Senate Report: 5/3

Student representatives present on roles of various campus committees

Academic Committees:

Sam Lanevi ’18 presented at Senate about the roles and responsibilities of the Committee on Curriculum and Academic Policy (CCAP). CCAP reviews the College’s academic curriculum every spring and makes policy recommendations for academic departments and Academic Council. This includes looking at the needs of the student body in creating new academic programs and reviewing the grading policy. The committee also oversees the Honors program and applications for the Schiff Fellowship, which funds students pursuing independent research projects through the senior Honors Thesis program. In response to questions about when revisions to the shadow grading policy will come into effect, Lanevi replied that it will apply to the Class of 2022. Lanevi also communicated that students with concerns about academic policies can email Dean of Academic Affairs Ann Velenchik at avelenchik@wellesley.edu. In addition, Anne Shen ’17 presented on the role of the Committee on Educational Research and Development (CERD), which reviews, supports and funds new experimental courses taught by faculty based on the impact the new courses will have on students.

ADA Disability Committee:

Hannah Peltz-Smalley ’18 shared some of the discussions that the ADA Disability Committee had this year about removing accessibility barriers on campus. Discussions included the issue of service animals in residence halls and the need for clearer guidelines for professors regarding academic accommodations for students. Peltz-Smalley also emphasized that the committee is working to increase its visibility on campus. Students with feedback can contact Director of Disability Services Jim Wice at jwice@wellesley.edu.

Investment Responsibility Committee:

Catherine Puga ’17 and Emma Brewer-Wallin ’18 shared aspects of their work as student representatives on the Board of Trustees Investment Responsibility committee. The committee is responsible for proxy voting and makes recommendations related to shareholder responsibility and endowment-related actions. In response to a question about whether the College’s holdings can be made public, Puga and Brewer-Wallin responded that the information is confidential. Students who are interested in encouraging the College to take a proactive role endowment decisions can email Brewer-Wallin- at ebrewerw@wellesley.edu.

Plans for new Wellesley College Bus Tracker app revealed

Two representatives from Peter Pan –– Director of Charter Sales Carl Lajeunesse and Tom Lynch, general manager, Boston MA Division – shared plans for a new Wellesley College Bus Tracker app that will be available to students. Lajeunesse recognized student concerns over the dependability of bus service and expressed hope that the new application will aid communication between Peter Pan and students. The app will be available both in iOS and Android versions and will feature bus schedules and the expected time of bus arrival at each stop. It will offer accurate arrival time estimates, as it will take into account real-time traffic data. Students can also sign up for text alerts on any bus delays. Student feedback at Senate included asking Peter Pan to explore paying for bus rides through the app. Students with concerns and ideas can email Director of Faculty Housing & Transportation Peter Eastment at peastmen@wellesley.edu.

CG Cabinet recognizes May 1st “A Day Without Immigrants” strike

College Government 2017-2018 President Maryam Khan ’18 recognized the May 1 “A Day Without Immigrants” strike organized by Raíz. Khan referenced an earlier statement sent out by CG Cabinet which urged the Wellesley community to stand in solidarity with immigrant workers by supporting the strike. Given that Cabinet was unable to reschedule Senate, Khan encouraged students to show support for the strike through other actions, such as donating to the national Emergency Strike Fund to protect workers who might be dismissed due to the strike.