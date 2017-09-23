Take Me Out to The Sox Game

One of the major perks of attending Wellesley College is the school’s proximity to Boston. Only 12 miles and a thirty-five minute bus ride away, it is fairly easy for students to escape the ‘Wellesley Bubble’ and explore the famous ‘City on a Hill.’ Home to the Celtics, Bruins, Cannons and several other premier level teams, Boston is a haven for sports lovers of all kinds. During the school year, it is common for Wellesley students to visit Fenway Park and watch the world famous Red Sox play ball.

Abby Smith is one of the many Wellesley students who frequently attends Red Sox games. She commented, “It’s super easy to get to Fenway from here. I always take the the commuter rail to the Yawkey Stadium, and then you’re right at Fenway.”

The Red Sox’s 2017 campaign has been a successful one thus far. The team began their regular season on April 3rd with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. They currently boast a 84-64 record, and hold the first place spot in The American League East with their New York rivals trailing closely behind.

With only 12 games remaining until playoffs, now is the perfect time to see the Red Sox in action. The team’s final two series of the regular season will both be held at Fenway Park. The first of these series will take place from Monday, September 25 through Wednesday, September 27 with a three-game matchup against the Toronto Bluejays. The team’s final series of the regular season will take place from Thursday, September 28 through Monday, October 1 with a four- game matchup against the Houston Astros. Students who are interested in attending any of these home games should purchase tickets online at the Official Website of The Boston Red Sox.

Every semester, The Office of Student Involvement at Wellesley College sells discounted Red Sox tickets to its students. Though the Fall event took place on Sept. 9, 2017, the bi-annual opportunity to attend an affordable Red Sox game with other members of the Wellesley College community will be offered again in the Spring semester. Smith has attended two of these games during her time at Wellesley; “It’s a super fun experience. I love the Red Sox, so it’s really great to go to a game each semester with all of your friends at a really reasonable price.”

Make sure to take advantage of Wellesley’s close proximity to Fenway Park and semesterly discount opportunities during your time at the College.