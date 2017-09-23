America needs to regain its political decency amidst Trump

It is high time that we restore the fundamental values of respect and decency to the American political climate. No longer can the President be considered a role model for this nation, as he continues to denigrate his own people. At this point, we must re-establish the lines of courtesy and propriety in this country. By rede fining what is appropriate and tasteful in our national dialogue, we can recommit ourselves to the civil values of our country. After all, the authority of the government relies on the faith of the governed, and Trump is quashing that faith with great efficiency.

Our Constitution begins with a simple dictum, that “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” Is this our idea of a more perfect union? We can do better, America.