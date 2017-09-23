iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X could limit efficiency, security

The speakers for the iPhones 8 and 8 Plus will also be louder and have more of a bass. The display was additionally altered in order to appear more “natural” since it has Retina HD displays. These changes will undoubtedly improve iPhone users’ experience.

On the other hand, there is a new wireless mode of charging that allegedly charges phones faster than the non-wireless chargers. While this could potentially eliminate how many products an iPhone user has to carry, these chargers will be sold separately since the iPhone X will continue to bundle the lightning chargers with the iPhone X’s that they sell. These lightning chargers charge with a wire.

Although the iPhones 8 and 8 Plus have various new features, the iPhone X will contain one of the largest alterations of all time: it will not have a home button. This means that instead of a Touch ID, there will be a Face ID. While Apple reassured its customers that the Face ID would be able to recognize faces even with haircuts and glasses, the Face ID would diminish the efficiency of using the iPhone. Face ID cannot possibly be as reliable as the Touch ID was, and customers will be forced to manually input any passcode that they may have. If the user is in a dark setting, manual input will be forced as well.