Wendy Wellesley Doesn’t Exist

Each fall, Wellesley students begin their new academic year with hopes and aspirations. While these aspirations can set a positive tone for the year to come, many students and themselves wrestling with unattainable goals as the year goes on. Wellesley students are frequently told to practice stress relief and self-care, although the root of the problem is rarely discussed. Habitually, we create “Wendy Wellesley,” a personification of the perfect Wellesley student. While students can agree upon certain characteristics that Wendy has, such as perfect attendance, on time assignments and stellar participation, the inner workings of Wendy are highly personal and vary among individuals. Wendy becomes the epitome of a student’s insecurities; if a student feels they are lacking in involvement, their Wendy is on three executive boards and president of an organization. Once we realize that Wendy is no more than a manifestation our own exaggerated insecurities, we need to individually rectify and put to rest our Wendy Wellesley.

It’s typical for Wellesley students to make light of the Wendy persona. While it builds community to bond over common strife, the conversation about Wendy often strays away from her problematic conception. As Wellesley students repeatedly come together to create a universal Wendy, we lose sight of how our own insecurities play into the Wendy ideal. Conversations about Wendy Wellesley should not only be about finding a common denominator, but personally reflecting on what makes our Wendy different. Students all have basic strengths to improve on, but this shouldn’t be conflated with an unrealistic goal that we set for ourselves due to self- consciousness. While Wellesley students view their Wendy as a personal ideal, they also should view her as unattainable and, perhaps, even unwanted.